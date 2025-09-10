  • home icon
  "So proud to be his fan"- ARMY react as Korea's first clarinet group with developmental disabilities to perform at Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:32 GMT
BTS
BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi (Image via Weverse)

The Min Yoongi Treatment Centre established through the donation from BTS' Suga, is officially set to open. The opening of the center is scheduled on September 30, 2025, at 11 am KST at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

The opening ceremony of the centre will include a performance by Dream With Ensemble. It is Korea’s first clarinet group comprised of musicians with developmental disabilities.

The Min Yoongi Treatment Centre in the Seodaemun district of Seoul, named after BTS member Suga’s real name, Min Yoongi. It is established through the singer’s donation of 5 billion won.

It is dedicated to supporting children and teenagers with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The facility provides individualized treatment programs, including psychological, language, and behavioral therapies.

A key feature of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre is its music-based therapy program, MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity), developed with Suga’s involvement. The program aims to enhance communication and social skills for children with ASD through music.

Following the announcement of the opening ceremony and the performance by Dream With Ensemble, fans expressed their admiration and pride online. Many highlighted how deeply fitting it was to have a group of musicians with developmental disabilities perform at the opening of a centre dedicated to supporting children and teens with ASD. One fan commented,

"I’m so proud to be his fan :("
Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their pride and admiration for Suga's contribution and the meaningful choice of performance for the ceremony. They emphasized that the choice of performance beautifully aligns with the purpose of a centre, dedicated to children with ASD and incorporates music therapy into its programs. They described the performance as symbolic and heartwarming.

The announcement of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre’s opening sparked a wave of emotional responses from fans worldwide. Fans highlighted how rare it was for an artist in the music industry to contribute to society in such a lasting and meaningful way.

Others shared personal connections to the cause. Across social media, fans celebrated Suga’s compassion and vision, describing the opening as a moment that perfectly reflects his values and impact.

Suga donates 5 billion won to launch Min Yoongi Treatment Centre, volunteers in music therapy program for children with ASD

For the readers unfamiliar, On June 23, 2025, BTS member Suga made a contribution of 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.62 million) to Severance Hospital in Seoul. This stands as the largest single financial contribution in the history of Severance Children’s Hospital and its affiliated Yonsei University Medical Center.

The notable feature of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre, the MIND program, is developed in collaboration with Dr. Cheon Keun-ah. She is a leading child psychiatry specialist at Severance Hospital. The program incorporates music therapy into existing treatment models to improve social and emotional development for children with ASD.

According to reports of THE CHOSUN Daily, between March and June of 2025, Suga personally volunteered on weekends at Severance Hospital. He engaged with children in the pilot phase of the MIND program.

During these sessions, he participated in music-based activities such as rhythm exercises, guitar playing, and guided interactions that helped children practice communication through music. According to hospital officials, the children showed measurable progress in cooperation and social skills over the course of the program. Reflecting on the initiative, Suga remarked,

"I realised that music can be a powerful way to express feelings and communicate with the world. It made me happy to be part of the treatment process for children with autism. I will keep working so that more children can live as members of society.”
In preparation for the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre’s launch, Severance Hospital has begun recruiting volunteers for the MIND Band. It is a new initiative linked to the MIND program.

The band will serve as a group social skills activity. It will integrate musical participation into therapy to further enhance communication and teamwork among children and adolescents with ASD.

In other news related to Suga’s music, BTS is set to release their comeback album in spring 2026.

