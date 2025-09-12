"Our comfort space"- Fans react as WHO Director-General praises BTS' RM for his mental health advocacy on World Suicide Prevention Day

On September 10, 2025, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended BTS’ RM. The WHO Director-General complimented the leader of BTS for speaking about mental health in honesty and openness. Celebrating World Suicide Prevention Day, he described the artist as an inspiring example of courage and honesty.In support of his argument, Tedros provided a clip from RM's livestream on October 18, 2023. During the session, the rapper came across a fan comment expressing feelings of despair. Reading it, the rapper took a brief pause before responding, saying,&quot;I was the same too, you know. Once. Um, you know, I don't know what you're doing, like where you're from and what's your age, but... You know, just believe me, life is really fun and it is worth living. It is worth living, you know.&quot;Captioning the clip, Tedros acknowledged the difficulty of talking about personal challenges and expressed his admiration for those who do so publicly. He wrote,“Opening up and speaking about our struggles is not easy. I appreciate and admire everyone who is courageous enough to speak up publicly about theirs. Thank you, @BTS_twt Namjoon, for being an example.”Following Tedros Adhanom's praise, fans around the world responded with heartfelt messages. Many reflected on how the BTS leader through his livestreams, often shared candid thoughts and offers words of encouragement. Some referred to him as their “comfort space,” echoing the impact his openness has had on their own lives. One fan commented,&quot;Our comfort space is Namjoon’s lives&quot;Anjali ⁷ saw Jin☃️ @anjalideepak_99LINKOur comfort space is Namjoon’s lives 💜Fans emphasized that Namjoon’s openness not only made it less taboo to discuss mental health but also made them feel less alone. His words, often shared in simple yet sincere ways, have resonated strongly with sufferers of difficulty ranging from daily stress to life-threatening despair.Zoe's Interlude⁷🪩 @Smeraldo_oZoeLINKI have always admired that we have a space in their world to talk about our struggles, and them giving us genuine advice too. Thank you Namjoon for always standing by uswinyyy⁷ @flowerworks__LINKOur comforting and inspiring human 💜 Finding him (and all of them) is like feeling a warm ray of light on your skin when you're out in the winter freezing coldKristina ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ💜 🏳️‍🌈 ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳᴮᵘˡˡᵉᵗᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ @LivLaughBTSLINKNamjoon’s openness about his struggles has been life-changing for me. In my darkest moments, when suicidal thoughts felt overwhelming, his words reminded me I wasn’t alone. His honesty gives strength to keep going. 🌿 #Namjoon #BTSFans also remembered RM's constant honesty in pointing out how he frequently shared his own improvement with his mental health, to reassure fans. Others pointed out the resilience it takes to speak so openly about struggles in front of millions.Some even made references to the idol's birthday (September 12) and World Suicide Prevention Day, citing the proximity of the two dates. They emphasized how deeply RM's words aligns with the day’s message of hope.joonie's💜 @BTSlavieLINKHe is really courageous! And the fact that he deals with his struggles and tell us when he is getting better so that we won't get worried shows how much he cares for his fans 🫰we love you a lot namjoon 😍Munkhzul M @RkivejooniebooLINKThis is how inspirational n honest human he is our Namjoonie ! Not every one courage to open abt their struggle it takes resilience n strong mentality emotional stabilty to share abt ones vulnerability! He is just amazing geniune human 😍💯🤞👌SYU(ga)⁷ - ꜱᴀᴡ Min Seonsaengnim 💜 @syugacookieLINKI can't stop thinking about how Namjoon's birthday is only 2 days after the World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s like the world created that day years later, and unknowingly aligned it so closely with the birthday of someone who would grow up to embody its very purpose - bringingSJKJensenKNJ @SJKDeanKNJLINKWe don't thank Kim Namjoon enough for encouraging us to honestly express our emotions, struggles &amp;amp;amp; speaking up/opening up about depression &amp;amp;amp; anxieties enough. As an artist &amp;amp;amp; lyricist,his work &amp;amp;amp; words are an comfort blanket for all who are dealing with harshness of life #RMBTS’ RM opens up on mental health struggles, shares vision for “chapter 2” and upcoming comebackBTS leader RM or Kim Namjoon has frequently been seen discussing mental health. Often he is seen utilizing his platform to bring to light issues like self-acceptance, anxiety, and depression. These messages have rung throughout different platforms, ranging from the idol's speeches at United Nations events, public interviews, social media interactions, and BTS' and his own music.Aside from global appearances, Kim also candidly discussed his own struggles regularly via live sessions on Weverse. On June 10, 2025, after the finish of his mandatory military service, he held a livestream during which he revealed having suffered from serious insomnia.The rapper revealed that he had slept only over three days because of stress, and spoke about taking therapy and medication to treat his condition. Fans appreciated his comments for breaking stigmas associated with seeking treatment for mental health issues.拉尼✨ @nyhsjtjbtsLINKkim namjoon being praised by the world health organization’s director general for mental health advocacy is nothing short of poeticIn other Namjoon related news, the idol celebrated his birthday on September 12 with a Weverse livestream, where he talked about BTS' direction and future plans. He called this period &quot;chapter two&quot; or BTS 2.0, stating that the group is concentrating on fulfilling its artistic vision instead of outside expectations.He accepted the anticipation and pressure of BTS' comeback after military service in 2026. He also divulged that production on the group's upcoming album continues, such as recording and lyric details.He also spoke of rehearsals for new projects, accepting the burden of the comeback. Although the process is arduous, he called it both rewarding and filled with anticipation, balancing challenge with satisfaction.The BTS leader turned 31 on September 12, 2025.