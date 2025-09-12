  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Our comfort space"- Fans react as WHO Director-General praises BTS' RM for his mental health advocacy on World Suicide Prevention Day

"Our comfort space"- Fans react as WHO Director-General praises BTS' RM for his mental health advocacy on World Suicide Prevention Day

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:19 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon (Image via Weverse/BTS and X/@WHO)

On September 10, 2025, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended BTS’ RM. The WHO Director-General complimented the leader of BTS for speaking about mental health in honesty and openness. Celebrating World Suicide Prevention Day, he described the artist as an inspiring example of courage and honesty.

Ad

In support of his argument, Tedros provided a clip from RM's livestream on October 18, 2023. During the session, the rapper came across a fan comment expressing feelings of despair. Reading it, the rapper took a brief pause before responding, saying,

"I was the same too, you know. Once. Um, you know, I don't know what you're doing, like where you're from and what's your age, but... You know, just believe me, life is really fun and it is worth living. It is worth living, you know."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Captioning the clip, Tedros acknowledged the difficulty of talking about personal challenges and expressed his admiration for those who do so publicly. He wrote,

“Opening up and speaking about our struggles is not easy. I appreciate and admire everyone who is courageous enough to speak up publicly about theirs. Thank you, @BTS_twt Namjoon, for being an example.”
Ad

Following Tedros Adhanom's praise, fans around the world responded with heartfelt messages. Many reflected on how the BTS leader through his livestreams, often shared candid thoughts and offers words of encouragement. Some referred to him as their “comfort space,” echoing the impact his openness has had on their own lives. One fan commented,

"Our comfort space is Namjoon’s lives"
Ad

Fans emphasized that Namjoon’s openness not only made it less taboo to discuss mental health but also made them feel less alone. His words, often shared in simple yet sincere ways, have resonated strongly with sufferers of difficulty ranging from daily stress to life-threatening despair.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans also remembered RM's constant honesty in pointing out how he frequently shared his own improvement with his mental health, to reassure fans. Others pointed out the resilience it takes to speak so openly about struggles in front of millions.

Some even made references to the idol's birthday (September 12) and World Suicide Prevention Day, citing the proximity of the two dates. They emphasized how deeply RM's words aligns with the day’s message of hope.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ RM opens up on mental health struggles, shares vision for “chapter 2” and upcoming comeback

BTS leader RM or Kim Namjoon has frequently been seen discussing mental health. Often he is seen utilizing his platform to bring to light issues like self-acceptance, anxiety, and depression. These messages have rung throughout different platforms, ranging from the idol's speeches at United Nations events, public interviews, social media interactions, and BTS' and his own music.

Ad

Aside from global appearances, Kim also candidly discussed his own struggles regularly via live sessions on Weverse. On June 10, 2025, after the finish of his mandatory military service, he held a livestream during which he revealed having suffered from serious insomnia.

The rapper revealed that he had slept only over three days because of stress, and spoke about taking therapy and medication to treat his condition. Fans appreciated his comments for breaking stigmas associated with seeking treatment for mental health issues.

Ad
Ad

In other Namjoon related news, the idol celebrated his birthday on September 12 with a Weverse livestream, where he talked about BTS' direction and future plans. He called this period "chapter two" or BTS 2.0, stating that the group is concentrating on fulfilling its artistic vision instead of outside expectations.

He accepted the anticipation and pressure of BTS' comeback after military service in 2026. He also divulged that production on the group's upcoming album continues, such as recording and lyric details.

Ad

He also spoke of rehearsals for new projects, accepting the burden of the comeback. Although the process is arduous, he called it both rewarding and filled with anticipation, balancing challenge with satisfaction.

The BTS leader turned 31 on September 12, 2025.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More
Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications