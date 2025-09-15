"When you've experienced a Jackson Wang party": Fans hilariously react as Jungkook questions vibe at Calvin Klein after-party

On September 12, 2025, BTS member Jungkook made his debut at a fashion runway event, attending Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase during New York Fashion Week. Dressed in an all-black outfit topped with a trench coat, the singer later joined the brand’s after-party. Clips from the event quickly circulated on social media, generating over a million posts on X. One particular video gained attention, showing Jungkook walking through the crowd with his team and asking,“Is this even a party (이게 무슨 파티야)?”The moment sparked immediate reactions from fans, with the clip surpassing 2 million views. Online discussions quickly focused on the remark, with some fans jokingly linking it to the long-standing “Jackson Wang party” trope in K-pop fanfiction. The trope originated from the GOT7 member’s real-life outgoing reputation and wide circle of friends. It became a common theme in English-language fanfiction around 2019–2020 and has since spread throughout fandom spaces. Fans joked that Jungkook, having experienced the legendary fictionalized version of a Jackson Wang party in fanfiction, seemed unimpressed by a typical after-party. One fan on X posted,&quot;When you’ve experienced a Jackson Wang party&quot;Fans took to social media to share their amusement at the youngest BTS member's reaction to his first fashion-week after-party. Many posted witty comments about the difference between a typical fashion after-party and the legendary, fictionalized parties often seen in fanfiction.jj ² @sirendoeduoLINKhe really expected a jackson wang party😭illegirl_7 @7_illegirlilbtsLINKJk how would u survive in Jackson Wang parties??jj ² @sirendoeduoLINKhe really expected a jackson wang party😭Fans continued to share their humorous takes on the singer's apparent surprise at the event. Many made comparisons to his past experiences, including his energetic Weverse live streams, where he often hosts karaoke sessions. They also mentioned j-hope's July 2022 private listening party for his solo debut, Jack In The Box. All BTS members except Suga attended, along with various K-pop industry stars. Jungkook was seen enjoying the gathering with his fellow members, sharing drinks with Jin and dancing with V and j-hope.crystalalice⁷🍉✨ FREE PALESTINE @crystal_alice_LINKHe must be thinking about food drinks and even dance 😭Lutsana ⁷ 🌑 @theagustdollLINKHe said his weverse lives were more lively than whatever tf this was 😭ree⁷ @jkyoongsLINKhe been to jung hoseok parties his expectations were sky highsres @mnisresLINKjungkook thought there would be an actual party instead of millionaires profit connection meet up, this guy was genuinely scammedJungkook turns heads at NYFW: Calvin Klein debut sparks global buzz and BTS album updateBTS member Jungkook made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week, attending the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. The singer was introduced as Calvin Klein's global ambassador on March 28, 2023.As a global ambassador for the brand, his presence at the runway event drew attention both on-site and across social media. For the event, Jungkook opted for a layered, oversized four-piece outfit in a monochromatic taupe-grey palette.He accessorized the look with delicate silver pieces, including a pendant necklace he humorously described in an Elle Korea interview as “taco looking.” His signature ear and lip piercings added a personal edge to the ensemble, balancing the minimalist tones with his characteristic style.His arrival immediately sparked an online frenzy among the fans and media outlets equally. Fans flooded X with posts, images, and videos, pushing the hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN to trend globally. Within hours, the singer’s appearance had generated over a million posts, highlighting the immense excitement surrounding his fashion week debut.눈부신 꾸기🎤 @JK_GlittersLINKSaw this reel of jungkook going inside CK SS26 afterparty and as he enters you can see he laughs and says “이게 무슨 파티야/ is this even a party?” 🤣🤣😂 It is really the social extension of the runway show. It’s more about networking, celebrating, and enjoying the creativeThe idol dominated online chatter, securing the top spot in entertainment, fashion, and music news categories on X. He also ranked second on worldwide trends and fifth in the United States. On Google Trends, his search interest reached 100%, underscoring the global buzz surrounding his appearance.At the event, Jungkook spoke with Elle Japan about offering an update on the group's music plans. He said that instead of setting any specific goal for the year, he was focused on preparing the upcoming album of the group.&quot;Rather than a goal, we are preparing an album, so I think we should try our best to make the best album possible, and we should also make sure that we are in the best condition possible,&quot; he shared.BTS is set to make a comeback with a new album planned for spring 2026. The group recently wrapped up a portion of their production work in the United States before returning briefly to South Korea. They are anticipated to travel again shortly to continue recording and shoot music videos.