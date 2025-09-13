“The Main Event” - Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the most mentioned musician on X with 1M posts following his NYFW debut

BTS' Jungkook became the most mentioned musician on X on September 13, 2025, after his debut appearance at New York Fashion Week for Calvin Klein. On this day itself, he was mentioned in over 1 million posts on the platform. But that wasn't his only achievement. He also claimed the #1 spot in entertainment, fashion, and the music news category, while ranking #2 on worldwide trends and #5 in the United States on X. Meanwhile, his popularity on Google Trends peaked at 100%, reflecting the global attention he commanded. Considering it was his very first Fashion Week appearance, the overwhelming response made his debut a success. Someone called him:&quot;The Main Event.&quot;ASJ⁷ @jeon_soulLINKJeon Jungkook being The Main Event looking Breathtakingly Handsome and carrying whole NYFW alone That's the Global IT Popstar ❤️‍🔥Fans expressed their pride over this, saying that they weren't surprised at this as they already knew he would trend. Here are some of their creative comments about it: musicfan @musicfan_joyLINKCalvin Klein scored big time. What an amazing endorsement from THE Giant Popstar JUNGKOOK. #NYFW JUNGKOOK x CALVIN KLEIN #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JungkookForCalvinKlein۟ava @cuntishjeonLINKHis first ever fashion show and he was the most talked celebrity oh jungkook you are the main eventDG @dylanggcraveLINKSee when you’re THE KING and make a global impact that will happenMÃRÏNETTE~IB~ @Marinet130613LINKTHE MAN YOU ARE JEON JUNGKOOK 😮‍💨❤️‍🔥 Expected to happen, He is the POP ICON JUNGKOOK ladies and gentlemen! JUNGKOOK AT FASHION WEEK JUNGKOOK x CALVIN KLEIN #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JungkookForCalvinKleinKirei @43verwithJKLINKThe power of Jeon Jungkook JUNGKOOK AT FASHION WEEK #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOKxNYFW #NYFWꪑ𝑎𝑦𝑎📀 @LivingInJKsEraLINKJungkook's power is insane 😭🔥 JUNGKOOK AT FASHION WEEK #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOKxNYFW #NYFWmninora⁷ @_bangtan4_lifeLINKThis is called impact guys. 😌 Jungkook and CK will always be legendary.Jungkook makes his debut at the New York Fashion Week for Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer Showcase 2026Jungkook of BTS has shared a long and celebrated association with Calvin Klein, having been announced as the brand's global ambassador on March 28, 2023. At the time, he fronted multiple campaigns that fans adored, praising how the brand showcased a never-before-seen side of him. However, the only thing that he did not do was attend a live event for them.However, he successfully served as an ambassador actively before enlisting in the military in December of that year. Naturally, being enlisted, he could not do any campaigns for them for 18 months. But officially returning from the military in June 2025, Jungkook made his long-awaited New York Fashion Week debut for Calvin Klein, marking his very first live event with the brand.For the occasion, he showed up in a monochrome grey ensemble that showed a balance between baggy and classy. His layered look included a grey vest, a matching waistcoat, a loose blazer, and wide trousers, paired with a single silver pendant. His multiple piercings, both old and new, also caught attention, with the silver tones complementing his outfit.Fans had already gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. When his car finally pulled up, he bowed deeply to greet the waiting fans as soon as he stepped out. Videos of the gesture quickly went viral, earning him the nickname &quot;bowing fairy&quot; once again, a title he had gained a long time ago for his habit of constantly bowing to everyone.During the event, Jungkook also spoke to ELLE JAPAN and offered a hint about his group's future plans. When asked about his goals for the year ahead, he said that fans can look forward to the group's much-anticipated 2026 comeback. His words were:“Rather than a goal, we are preparing an album, so I think we should try our best to make the best album possible, and we should also make sure that we are in the best condition possible.”As the entire BTS group is still in the United States, preparing for the said comeback, fans couldn't be more eager to see how it turns out.