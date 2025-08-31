“The two are not currently dating” - BIGHIT confirms BTS Jimin’s past relationship with Song Da-eun amidst elevator video backlash 

On August 31, 2025, K-media Kyunghyang Shinmun reported that BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement on BTS' Jimin and actress Song Da-eun. The agency admitted the two were once involved but clarified the relationship ended years ago.

“The two are not currently dating” the company confirmed.

BIGHIT added, on Jimin's behalf,

"We had feelings for each other in the past and maintained a relationship, but that was several years ago and we are not currently dating."

This was the first official response since speculation flared earlier in the week. The rumors resurfaced on August 27 after Song uploaded a short clip on her account. The video, filmed in what appeared to be an apartment corridor, captured an elevator door sliding open with the WHO singer inside. He looked surprised and was heard saying,

“Did you know I was coming in? I didn’t tell you on purpose.”

Although the post was quickly deleted, the recording spread across online communities, fueling dating talk once again with fan backlash. Whispers linking the two have circulated before, but BIGHIT had not responded until now. Explaining its move, the agency said it typically avoids commenting on private matters but decided to address this one as unverified stories continued to grow.

"We have not made any statements so far out of respect for Jimin’s private life and the people being mentioned in relation to this. As speculative reports surrounding our artist’s private life have arisen and false rumors have run rampant, we have no choice but to reveal at least the bare minimum of the facts," they asserted.

The company stressed it was only sharing basic facts and urged people to avoid spreading speculation that could cause harm to both artists. Song is a South Korean actress and TV personality who debuted in Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden (2016).

She has appeared in dramas like Be Melodramatic, Once Again, More Than Friends, Dear My Room, The Golden Spoon, and Wednesday 3:30 PM. Earlier, she acted in Hold My Hand and Can’t Lose, and also featured in specials such as Mothers and Drama Special: Illegal Parking (2014).

Alleged clues that fueled BTS Jimin & Song Da-eun’s rumored connection

BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via Instagram/@j.m, @da.eun.da.eun)

Speculation around BTS’ Jimin and actress Song Da-eun has continued for some time, largely fueled by the timing of their Instagram posts. On June 14, 2022, Song’s birthday, both were reportedly seen at the same soccer match. Later, she mentioned watching Allied, a film the K-pop idol had recommended.

Fans also pointed out shared interests between the two, noting their mutual liking for peonies and rubber trees. Both also used the term “Gangyangee,” a blend of the Korean words for dog and cat. On October 13, 2022, during Jimin’s birthday, Song ran an Instagram Q&A.

That same year, she posted from a Jamsil hotel restaurant the night BTS finished their final show at the nearby Olympic Stadium. Observers spotted matching necklaces and a deleted photo of phone cases featuring both names.

Meanwhile, one clip showed Song’s dog in an apartment that fans said resembled Jimin’s home seen in BTS footage. Posts also showed earphones with both names, selfies in Bangtan items, and short videos hinting at a connection.

BTS’ Jimin returned to South Korea on August 27 after a month in the U.S. prepping a new album with the group. Fans noticed his arrival, but it was his Hello Kitty suitcase that grabbed the attention.

