“He’s still the standard”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jimin gets crowned the Most Handsome Face in 2025, best male singer, best male dancer in K-POP

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 28, 2025 16:38 GMT
Jimin emerges victorios in DabemePOP
Jimin emerges victorios in DabemePOP's multiple categories (Image via Weverse)

On August 28, 2025, DabemePOP announced the results of their annual rankings, naming BTS’ Jimin as the "Most Handsome Face" of 2025. The announcement was made through their official website and social media channels.

In addition to this title, Jimin also secured first place in the TOP 200 - Male Singers vote. He garnered around 436,000 votes cast for him as the Best Male Singer of the year.

Furthermore, he continued his winning streak by claiming the "Best K-pop Dancer" in 2025 award, receiving over 1 million votes. Remarkably, this marks his seventh consecutive year winning in this category.

Praising him, a fan commented,

"He's the standard."
These victories in multiple categories highlighted the kind of influence and dominance he has on the global stage. Fans celebrated his achievements with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and comments:

Jimin sweeps three awards in 2025's Dabeme POP categories

Dabeme POP is an online platform that caters to fans of K-pop, J-pop, and international music. It provides daily updates on music releases, albums, singles, and music videos, as well as detailed song reviews, concert recaps, exclusive interviews, and more.

This year, in their K-pop male categories, BTS’ Jimin emerged as a major winner. Diving into more detail, for the most handsome face award, he secured first place, followed by his bandmates V and Jungkook, who received 169,000 and 93,600 votes, respectively.

The rest of the members in the top 10 can be given as follows:

4. ZAYYAN (XODIAC) - 93,400

5. Jin (BTS) - 78,000 votes

6. YESUNG (SUPER JUNIOR) - 74,000

7. Suga (BTS) - 71,000

8. DONGHAE (SUPER JUNIOR) - 71,000

9. Ni-Ki (ENHYPEN) - 65,000

10. Huening Kai (TXT) - 51,000

Statistics for the best male singer include:

2. SHO HIRANO (NUMBER_I) - 364,226 votes

3. YUTA KISHI (NUMBER_I) - 235,102

4. (Not released)

5. V (BTS) - 136,210

6. ZHANG ZHEHAN (Chinese actor) - 135,987

7. Jungkook (BTS)

8. STELL (Filipino group SB19) - 106,149

9. Ni-ki - 93,394

10. Heeseung - 88,401

In the best male dancer category, the standings could be seen as follows:

2. JUNHO (2PM) - 424,095

3. V (BTS) - 130,557

4. Jungkook (BTS) - 116,520

5. Ni-ki (ENHYPEN) - 108,102

6. YUNHO (TVXQ!) - 72,833

7. J-hope (BTS) - 67,399

8. TEN (NCT) - 52,383

9. Hyunjin (Stray Kids) - 50,891

10. Felix (Stray Kids) - 39,082

At present, Jimin has not revealed any new projects or professional updates. However, he has been involved in a dating controversy with actress Song Da-eun. Korean media outlets have been actively investigating the matter, with Sports Chosun recently releasing an article debunking the rumors.

The outlet claimed that the video evidence released by Song Da-eun was fabricated and stated that the speculations about their relationship, whether past or present, are not authentic. While fans expressed relief at the steps taken to counter these rumors, many expected BigHit to officially address the situation and defend Jimin, but no statement has been released yet. The case remains unresolved and is still under review.

