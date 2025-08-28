“He’s still the standard”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jimin gets crowned the Most Handsome Face in 2025, best male singer, best male dancer in K-POP

On August 28, 2025, DabemePOP announced the results of their annual rankings, naming BTS’ Jimin as the &quot;Most Handsome Face&quot; of 2025. The announcement was made through their official website and social media channels.In addition to this title, Jimin also secured first place in the TOP 200 - Male Singers vote. He garnered around 436,000 votes cast for him as the Best Male Singer of the year.Furthermore, he continued his winning streak by claiming the &quot;Best K-pop Dancer&quot; in 2025 award, receiving over 1 million votes. Remarkably, this marks his seventh consecutive year winning in this category.Praising him, a fan commented,&quot;He's the standard.&quot;Nuri⁷ @Nuri0914_1013LINKWhile others are busy running their mouths, Jimin is out here collecting crowns..Indeed the Best Singer AND Most Handsome… plus the Best Dancer. So.. .cry harder, he’s still the standard &amp; he stays winning 🔥These victories in multiple categories highlighted the kind of influence and dominance he has on the global stage. Fans celebrated his achievements with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and comments:࣪ ִֶָ☾𝒚𝒖𝒓𝒊 @justjungji_fanLINKDamn jimin 😭 the successful idol you're Congratulations jimin You deserve the whole world 💗𝐣𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭 🕯 @parkjimoshLINKHe is perfect at everything congratulations our king 👑🫂🐣maricakes @rkivernonlineLINKshould be every year࣪ ִֶָ☾𝒚𝒖𝒓𝒊 @justjungji_fanLINKJimin the main character fr Congratulations jimin ✨😩kittymin's93 ᗢ @yoonmin_ynmLINKAs always 👑Jimin sweeps three awards in 2025's Dabeme POP categoriesDabeme POP is an online platform that caters to fans of K-pop, J-pop, and international music. It provides daily updates on music releases, albums, singles, and music videos, as well as detailed song reviews, concert recaps, exclusive interviews, and more.This year, in their K-pop male categories, BTS’ Jimin emerged as a major winner. Diving into more detail, for the most handsome face award, he secured first place, followed by his bandmates V and Jungkook, who received 169,000 and 93,600 votes, respectively.The rest of the members in the top 10 can be given as follows:4. ZAYYAN (XODIAC) - 93,4005. Jin (BTS) - 78,000 votes6. YESUNG (SUPER JUNIOR) - 74,0007. Suga (BTS) - 71,0008. DONGHAE (SUPER JUNIOR) - 71,0009. Ni-Ki (ENHYPEN) - 65,00010. Huening Kai (TXT) - 51,000Statistics for the best male singer include:2. SHO HIRANO (NUMBER_I) - 364,226 votes3. YUTA KISHI (NUMBER_I) - 235,102 4. (Not released)5. V (BTS) - 136,2106. ZHANG ZHEHAN (Chinese actor) - 135,9877. Jungkook (BTS)8. STELL (Filipino group SB19) - 106,1499. Ni-ki - 93,39410. Heeseung - 88,401In the best male dancer category, the standings could be seen as follows:2. JUNHO (2PM) - 424,0953. V (BTS) - 130,5574. Jungkook (BTS) - 116,5205. Ni-ki (ENHYPEN) - 108,1026. YUNHO (TVXQ!) - 72,8337. J-hope (BTS) - 67,3998. TEN (NCT) - 52,3839. Hyunjin (Stray Kids) - 50,89110. Felix (Stray Kids) - 39,082At present, Jimin has not revealed any new projects or professional updates. However, he has been involved in a dating controversy with actress Song Da-eun. Korean media outlets have been actively investigating the matter, with Sports Chosun recently releasing an article debunking the rumors.The outlet claimed that the video evidence released by Song Da-eun was fabricated and stated that the speculations about their relationship, whether past or present, are not authentic. While fans expressed relief at the steps taken to counter these rumors, many expected BigHit to officially address the situation and defend Jimin, but no statement has been released yet. The case remains unresolved and is still under review.