“The most useless company”- Fans slam HYBE over alleged silence as Kmedia presents 3 evidence debunking Song Da-eun dating rumors with BTS’ Jimin

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 28, 2025 12:48 GMT
Song Da-eun and BTS
Song Da-eun and BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@da.eun.da.eun, @j.m)

On Thursday, August 28, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun released an article debunking the dating rumours between BTS's Jimin and Song Da-eun. In their article, the media outlet presented three alleged pieces of evidence to prove that the video released by Song Da-eun has been fabricated. They also added that the speculations on the two celebrities dating, currently or in the past, are untrue.

Here are the three pieces of evidence that Sports Chosun put forth:

  • On August 27, Song Da-eun conducted a three-hour livestream with another man, suggestively her real boyfriend, as she was seen using heart emoticons to communicate with the man. The livestream was recent and not fabricated since her recent Instagram posts showcase similar hairstyles that the actress adorned during the livestream.
  • Though she stated that she was being stalked by people for her alleged relationship with an idol, she held a drunk livestream at 4 AM with another man.
  • Song Da-eun has posted about dating someone else who has lived in Nine One Hannam since 2019, and Jimin only moved to that apartment complex in 2021. Therefore, the leaked video that suggested that Jimin was at the Nine One Hannam apartment complex could've been fabricated.
Following these speculations landing on the internet, fans were happy to see relevant action being taken against the rumors dominating the internet. Though some people are still unsure what to believe regarding the dating rumours and the speculations caused by the recent video, they've been more settled with the possibility that the video could've been fabricated.

On the other hand, several people were unhappy with the lack of action from BTS's Jimin's agency, BigHit Music. Given that the agency has not released any statements to deny or confirm these allegations, fans have been worried about the further spiraling of this issue. Additionally, fans were disappointed that another South Korean media outlet came forward to protect Jimin from malicious rumors instead of BigHit Music, which fans believe should've been responsible for the same.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"f*ck hybe for being the most useless company. they weren't there for him too when his mails was stolen. why is the media speaking up for him faster than the company he's in??"
Many fans and netizens also raised concerns regarding the lack of protection from BigHit Music towards their artist.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the issue.

All you need to know about the ongoing dating controversy between BTS's Jimin and Song Da-eun

Song Da-eun, famously known for her appearance in the South Korean reality dating show Heart Signal 2 in 2017, released a video through her TikTok account that showcased her welcoming BTS's Jimin at the apartment complex, Nine One Hannam.

Given that Jimin was reported to have lived there in 2021, this naturally led to rumors suggesting that the South Korean actress and the idol had dated in the past. This speculation was put forth by the South Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, which also urged both the celebrities' agencies to respond to the situation.

However, while Star News Korea suggested that Merry-Go-Round was the agency of Song Da-eun, they soon responded by stating that they could never sign a contract with the actress. Therefore, the relationship between her and Merry-Go-Round was still vague, leaving the actress under no agency.

Here's what the agency responded to Star News Korea:

"We have never signed an exclusive contract with Song Da-eun. Song Da-eun is just one of the TikTok agency crew, but this seems to be a misrepresentation. We have not been able to contact Song Da-eun since this morning."

On the other hand, there has been no response from BTS's Jimin or his agency, BigHit Music, regarding the recent speculations.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

