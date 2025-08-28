“The most useless company”- Fans slam HYBE over alleged silence as Kmedia presents 3 evidence debunking Song Da-eun dating rumors with BTS’ Jimin

On Thursday, August 28, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun released an article debunking the dating rumours between BTS's Jimin and Song Da-eun. In their article, the media outlet presented three alleged pieces of evidence to prove that the video released by Song Da-eun has been fabricated. They also added that the speculations on the two celebrities dating, currently or in the past, are untrue.Here are the three pieces of evidence that Sports Chosun put forth:On August 27, Song Da-eun conducted a three-hour livestream with another man, suggestively her real boyfriend, as she was seen using heart emoticons to communicate with the man. The livestream was recent and not fabricated since her recent Instagram posts showcase similar hairstyles that the actress adorned during the livestream.Though she stated that she was being stalked by people for her alleged relationship with an idol, she held a drunk livestream at 4 AM with another man.Song Da-eun has posted about dating someone else who has lived in Nine One Hannam since 2019, and Jimin only moved to that apartment complex in 2021. Therefore, the leaked video that suggested that Jimin was at the Nine One Hannam apartment complex could've been fabricated.Following these speculations landing on the internet, fans were happy to see relevant action being taken against the rumors dominating the internet. Though some people are still unsure what to believe regarding the dating rumours and the speculations caused by the recent video, they've been more settled with the possibility that the video could've been fabricated.On the other hand, several people were unhappy with the lack of action from BTS's Jimin's agency, BigHit Music. Given that the agency has not released any statements to deny or confirm these allegations, fans have been worried about the further spiraling of this issue. Additionally, fans were disappointed that another South Korean media outlet came forward to protect Jimin from malicious rumors instead of BigHit Music, which fans believe should've been responsible for the same. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;f*ck hybe for being the most useless company. they weren't there for him too when his mails was stolen. why is the media speaking up for him faster than the company he's in??&quot;۟ @dollkoomiLINKf*ck hybe for being the most useless company. they weren't there for him too when his mails was stolen. why is the media speaking up for him faster than the company he's in??Many fans and netizens also raised concerns regarding the lack of protection from BigHit Music towards their artist.〞🇵🇸 @ddaengworldwideLINK@JiminGlobal hybe/bighit, you should be taking notes.LIKE CRAZY ᴾᵃᶜʰⁱᵐⁱ @rosy_cheek__LINK@JiminGlobal Silence leads to misunderstandings, and those misunderstandings create rumors. The only way to stop dating rumors from being consumed as simple gossip is for the agency to respond in a timely manner.” @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt⛧T⚘ @BTSmyStarsLINKthe fact that k-media is standing up for jimin, calling out that insane woman and the hate she bought him while his own company is still absent and ignorant. the way @HYBEOFFICIALtwt &amp;amp;amp; @BIGHIT_MUSIC has time &amp;amp;amp; again failed to protect their artists is baffling.ria @jjkotndLINKimagine kmedia stepping up to defend 🐥 before his own agency does?? HYBE, you're really out here proving just how useless you areOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the issue.junepobangpo @june_wildflowerLINKnever thought i'd see the day where kmedia defends a bts member before hybe/bh🄼🅄🅂🄴 @jjwamaniLINKAtleast k-media is defending him. That useless company should learn something from them.༊ @jmnberriesLINKmind you this is what his company is afraid of doing. you got kmedia denying everything and defending/protecting jm while the ones who are supposed to protect their most successful artist are silent.☆ @jmkkyuLINKimagine the media notorious for jumping on any reason to destroy celebs doing more to defend you than your own companyAll you need to know about the ongoing dating controversy between BTS's Jimin and Song Da-eunSong Da-eun, famously known for her appearance in the South Korean reality dating show Heart Signal 2 in 2017, released a video through her TikTok account that showcased her welcoming BTS's Jimin at the apartment complex, Nine One Hannam.Jimin Global | slow @JiminGlobalLINKKmedia reported on rumors with Song Daeun as FAKE and cited evidences including her real bf and photos showing a bf lived in the building (she used in fabrications) years before JM moved there. Her long hiatus is attributed to her rep as a troublemaker and controversial figure.Given that Jimin was reported to have lived there in 2021, this naturally led to rumors suggesting that the South Korean actress and the idol had dated in the past. This speculation was put forth by the South Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, which also urged both the celebrities' agencies to respond to the situation.However, while Star News Korea suggested that Merry-Go-Round was the agency of Song Da-eun, they soon responded by stating that they could never sign a contract with the actress. Therefore, the relationship between her and Merry-Go-Round was still vague, leaving the actress under no agency.Here's what the agency responded to Star News Korea:&quot;We have never signed an exclusive contract with Song Da-eun. Song Da-eun is just one of the TikTok agency crew, but this seems to be a misrepresentation. We have not been able to contact Song Da-eun since this morning.&quot;On the other hand, there has been no response from BTS's Jimin or his agency, BigHit Music, regarding the recent speculations.