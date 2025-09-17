"The most influential star ever"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung drives Compose Coffee app to 17.59M subscribers with record-breaking "V Effect"

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's influence has catapulted an explosive growth of Compose Coffee's app. According reports on September 17, 2025, by South Korean media outlet STARNEWS, the platform has now reached a cumulative 17,589,812 subscribers.The huge number equals 1 in 3 South Koreans (approximately 51.75 million people) and 60% of the country’s economically active population (approximately 29.36 million). The app itself has officially launched in February 2021, designed to meet the demand for contactless ordering and faster pickup times.At its launch, subscriptions stood at 3 million, but growth accelerated significantly after Taehyung became the face of the brand. Since V became the brand's promotional model, 8.3 million new users joined as per the report.This surge is now widely being described by South Korean media such as STARNEWS, Sports Donga, and Sports Seoul as the "V Effect." Fans also celebrate the achievement online, praising V's impact on consumer behavior. Following the announcement of Compose Coffee's record-breaking app growth, fans took to social media to celebrate BTS' V's influence. Many highlighted how his role as promotional model has fueled the surge in subscribers, proudly pointing to the so-called "V Effect." Fans and netizens voiced their admiration for BTS' V. Many praised his influence, while others emphasized how the milestone exemplifies the enduring "V Effect," even during his military service. Their comments reflected both pride in his impact and recognition of his role as the driving force behind the brand's explosive growth. Taehyung will forever be the standardDeepa @sasd10000LINKWe take this statement lightly &quot;This is an astonishing number, with one in three Koreans using the app and 60% of the economically active population. &quot; It's astonishing and offcourse v effectBTS V Girl 💜 @KTHDreamerGirlLINKThe “V Effect” is real! Even during his military service, Taehyung’s impact is huge 17.59M subscribers and growing! Proud of his authentic connection with fans and Compose Coffee 💜 #TaehyungxComposeCoffeeBTS’ Taehyung fuels surge in Compose Coffee app subscribersBTS' V was announced as Compose Coffee’s promotional model on December 20, 2023, shortly before beginning his military enlistment. He had already filmed a commercial video in advance, prior to his enlistment, that was released after the announcement.The response was immediate, with Compose Coffee app subscriptions rising rapidly as per STARNEWS. By December 23, 2023, cumulative subscribers reached 9.3 million, climbing to 10 million on December 29. On September 13, 2024, the app surpassed 15 million users, before reaching the current 17.59 million milestone.Following Taehyung's discharge from military service, Compose Coffee launched an aggressive campaign. On August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee released 3 new drinks as part of its ‘V COMPOSED’ lineup, developed in collaboration with its exclusive model, Taehyung. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe collection was introduced with the concept of “a cup composed by V,” reflecting his artistic and musical sensibility. The lineup features Rich Allegro, Yuja Staccato, and Dolce Serenade, each crafted to capture a different facet of V’s distinctive atmosphere.The promotional videos of the campaign, released on social media conveyed V’s signature vibe while emphasizing the comfort and relaxation associated with coffee. As of September 17, 2025, 4 commercial videos had amassed more than 50 million cumulative views only in Instagram.As per the report by STARNEWS, the brand noted that the campaign attracted a surge of Generation Z female customers. It also boosted repeat visits and app-based purchase conversion rates. As per the outlet, these results indicated that V's influence directly translated into customer loyalty and increased usage.Alongside digital success, Compose Coffee also celebrated opening its 3,000th franchise store nationwide on September 15 as per the report. The company emphasized that its collaboration with V not only fueled app growth but also reinforced its market dominance and brand strength.Meanwhile, on September 14, 2025, BTS' Taehyung achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first K-Pop idol to win the &quot;Best Solo&quot; category. The category, determined solely through fan voting, saw V take the title with 41.44% of the votes.