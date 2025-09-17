  • home icon
  "They should change the name to V-verse" - Fans thrilled as Weverse launches cross-group live feature after BTS Taehyung's suggestion 

“They should change the name to V-verse” - Fans thrilled as Weverse launches cross-group live feature after BTS Taehyung’s suggestion 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 05:54 GMT
Weverse launches new feature after BTS Taehyung's suggestion
Weverse launches new feature after BTS Taehyung's suggestion (Image via Instagram/@thv, Weverse)

BTS' Taehyung has continually influenced Weverse's evolution. The South Korean fan community and content platform have introduced a new live function that connects artists from different groups. The update was first seen when LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin went live with KATSEYE’s Sophia and Lara on September 16, 2025.

The feature traces back to V, who, during a stream with RM and Jungkook, suggested adding performers from outside one’s own group, such as TXT. Months later, the idea has now been put into practice.

also-read-trending Trending

V has previously influenced several changes on the platform. His input led to options like changing profile photos, uploading videos, and running joint lives within the same group. With this new cross-group live feature inspired by Taehyung, fans are now joking that Weverse should be renamed to “V-verse” in honor of his ongoing influence on the platform’s evolution.

"They should change the name to V-verse 😁," an X user commented.
Many are calling Taehyung the “Chief Product Owner” of Weverse, quipping that in another world, he’d make a top-tier "director" for all the platform innovations he’s inspired.

Others are now calling for even more interactive features on Weverse, such as video calls with ARMYs or a karaoke-mode stream party where idols can go live and sing together with fans in real time.

BTS’ Taehyung keeps fans engaged with frequent Weverse lives

BTS' Taehyung (Image via Weverse)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Weverse)

BTS Kim Taehyung stayed busy on Weverse this month with a run of livestreams. On September 12, he hosted an audio broadcast where he played a knockout game with BTS songs and named Save Me from 2016 as his top choice. The final round placed it against Mikrokosmos from 2019, but the 29-year-old gave the win to the older track.

Earlier, on September 6, he went live on video with music and conversation. He sang songs from Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish, giving fans a glimpse of his playlist. The session also turned emotional when he marked the birthday of his dog Yeontan, who died in late 2024 after heart problems.

Yeontan, introduced to fans in 2017, had appeared in album art, merchandise, and social posts. Messages remembering him poured in from fans online. The September 6 stream came after a brief audio-only broadcast on September 5. That session lasted less than two minutes and ended before many could join.

BTS’ V made history on September 14, 2025, by winning “Best Solo” at the first-ever iMBC Awards. Decided entirely by fan votes, he clinched 41.44% after a late surge, beating longtime frontrunner Young Tak and edging out contenders like Kang Daniel and Doyoung.

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
