  • "ALL OF THIS FOR MANON?"- Internet left reeling after KATSEYE's Sophia's viral VMAs fan interaction clip is revealed to be a bestie banter

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 09, 2025 15:51 GMT
KATSEYE
KATSEYE's Manon and Sophia (Image via Instagram/@meretmanon, @sophia_laforteza)

Recently, following KATSEYE's appearance and win at the MTV VMAs 2025, a clip of the member Sophia went viral on the internet. The video showcased the idol exaggerating her expressions while talking from her seat to someone else who was far from her.

While Sophia was communicating her sentences, the idol also switched between saying "I love you" to the person she was talking to, and also included a few choreographies from the global girl group's viral songs. Many found the idol's expressions quite hilarious and they couldn't stop about the same.

However, when discussing who she was talking to, people assumed that the other person was a fan of the global girl group. As the clip continued to garner attention, another KATSEYE member, Manon, took to her Weverse DM to express that Sophia was, in fact, talking to her while Manon was still waiting to get seated. Here's what Manon stated:

"So did y'all see the video of Sophia in her seat talking to a "fan"? I was laughing so hard cus she was talking to me HahHhaha, I was waiting to get seated."

Following this revelation, fans found the incident all the more funny. People talked about the unhinged and hilarious relationship that the KATSEYE members shared with one another. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"SHE WAS DOING ALL OF THIS FOR MANON??"
Many fans and netizens talked about how the incident became more iconic after Manon's recent revelation.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about KATSEYE and recent activities

KATSEYE is a global girl group that was formed through the reality survival show created by HYBE Labels and Geffen Records called Dream Academy in 2023. The winners of the show, namely Manon, Sophia, Lara, Daniela, Megan, and Yoonchae, made the debut lineup for the global girl group.

The debuted in June 2024 with the release of their first single, Debut, which soon followed by their second single, Touch. Both tracks belonged to their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which was released in August of the same year with three other tracks. The group rolled out their next single in April 2025 called Gnarly, which was followed by another single called Gabriela in June.

These tracks were a part of their second EP, Beautiful Chaos. With the rise of the global girl group with their experimental tracks and impressive performance, they've also been part of iconic stages and music festivals like Wango Tango 2025, Lollapalooza Chicago 2025. They's also collaborated with artists like TXT's Yeonjun and Ice Spice for their tracks, Touch and Gnarly, respectively.

KATSEYE also holds several endorsements such as Coach, Glossier, Fendi, Urban Outfitters, Jollibee, Pandora, and Gap. Most recently, on September 6, the global girl group bagged their first MTV VMAs 2025 for the Best Push Performance of the Year category for their song, Touch.

Therefore, with several exciting content and releases from KATSEYE, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the members hold in store for them in the upcoming years.

