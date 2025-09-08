“This is embarrassing”-KATSEYE faces fan backlash after calling HYBE founder, Bang Si-hyuk a “visionary leader” in their VMAs ‘Best Push’ win speech

On Sunday, September 7, KATSEYE attended the MTV VMAs 2025, an annual award ceremony that aims to represent and honor the best of the music video medium. At the event, the global girl group was announced as the winner of Best Push Performance at the MTV VMAs 2025 for their track, Touch.As the members received their trophy, the members Lara Raj and Sophia Laforteza put forth the acceptance speech on behalf of the group members. Lara talked about how she and the members were beyond shocked by this award being presented to them, and also stated that she was happy to see the hard work and efforts of the members being paid off.However, many fans and netizens were not happy with a part of Sophia's speech. While the idol thanked her fans and other supporters who believed and pushed the members to make their dream come true, people were particularly skeptical of her mentioning HYBE's Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, as a &quot;virtuous leader&quot;, especially amidst his ongoing lawsuit for alleged illegal trading.For those who are unaware, Bang Si-hyuk is currently under investigation for reportedly misleading HYBE's investors that the company wouldn't be opting for a public listing, but later moved forward to sell the shares at a discount to private equity funds linked to him. He thereby obtained a profit of 400 billion won through this trading after HYBE went public, which was not mentioned in the official listing.Additionally, many netizens have also been speculating that HYBE has allegedly bought the category &quot;Best Push Performance of the Year&quot; at the MTV VMAs since only HYBE artists have been winning the category since 2022. Therefore, many people called out the global girl group for allegedly entertaining or admitting that HYBE and the chairman were behind their recent win at the MTV VMAs 2025.However, no resources have confirmed these allegations, and many fans also came to the defense of KATSEYE, explaining that Sophia was only trying to pay respects to her company and its chairman, who they are housed under. Here are a few reactions from the internet regarding the same:&quot;This is embarassing.&quot;chuu🇵🇸 @bogoshipchuuLINK@roxiicon this is embarassingMany fans and netizens continued to speculate the possible payola behind HYBE and the Push Performance category at the MTV VMAs.paranoid kendroid @cokolinoloverLINKcalling bang sihyuk a visionary leader….⍤ @jisuluverLINKHYBE's monopoly over this specific VMAs award is getting weird.ᯓ★ @rosethreLINKThis award is literally a bought category for hybe groups lmaomv @formulastepoutLINKMind you for the past 4 years, only HYBE artists wins this… the monopolyOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.cyoung bunnie has a secret 💌 @beyouwonungLINKF*ck HYBE but these girls deserved this award I DONT CAREyou know @butuhbigwinrealLINKCan you change this award to be a hybe push performance of the year? @vmasSunil ⱽⁱˣⁱ @StanAriLalisaLINKKatseye DEFINITELY deserves it but wdym Hybe’s groups (even nugu) won that category for years ?🫧 #48 @phamnaturalLINKhybe not beating those allegations AT ALLAll you need to know about KATSEYE and their recent activitiesKATSEYE is a six-piece global girl group that debuted in 2024 through the reality survival show hosted in collaboration with HYBE Labels and Geffen Records called Dream Academy. The winners of the show ultimately made into the debut of the global girl group, consisting of the members Lara, Daniela, Manon, Sophia, Yoonchae, and Megan.Following the show, the group made their debut through their first single in June 2024 called Debut, which was soon followed up with the release of their next single, Touch. Both the tracks sat on the group's first EP release, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which was released in August of the same year. The five songs from the EP, soon went viral, making KATSEYE top the Emerging Artists Chart.In November, they released the theme song, Flame, for the Netflix animated series, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld. Additionally, they also performed at events such as Wango Tango 2025, Lollapalooza Chicago, and more. Around April 2025, they released their new single, Gnarly, which was followed up with Gabriela in June 2025.Both the tracks belonged to their latest EP, Beautiful Chaos. As the members continued to put forth several impressive and viral tracks, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the future releases of KATSEYE.