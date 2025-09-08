On Sunday, September 7, KATSEYE, the global girl group, attended the MTV VMAs 2025, the annual award ceremony that presents and honours the best music video mediums. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing their recent peaks with hit songs like Gabriela and Gnarly, performances at Lollapalooza Chicago and MAMA Awards, along with their recent viral campaign with GAP, the girls naturally won the spotlight at the event. With their debut at the MTV VMAs 2025, the members graced the red carpet in coordinating Dolce &amp; Gabbana dresses in the color palette of black, silver, and pink.Additionally, the attendance at the event led to several viral and iconic moments, such as their first win at the award show, receiving custom-made Labubus for all the members, and many more. The following article will unveil more about the girl group's attendance at the annual award show.6 viral moments of the global girl group, KATSEYE, at the MTV VMAs 20251) MTV VMAs 2025 Push Performance of the Year AwardThe global girl group was nominated for the Push Performance of the Year Award at the MTV VMAs 2025. On September 8, during the award ceremony, the members bagged the trophy. Lara gave the acceptance speech on behalf of the other members, thanking their fans and those who believed in them for supporting their dream.MTV red carpet (Image via X/@MTV)She also stated that after several efforts and hard work put forth by the member, they were happy to see it being paid off. Additionally, the group's leader, Sophia, also expressed her attitude towards HYBE, Geffen Records, and Chair Bang Si-hyuk for helping their dreams come true.2) Custom LabubusDuring KATSEYE's red carpet interviews, the NYLON fashion magazine surprised the members with custom-made Labubus, which represented each member with their features, style, accessories, and other qualities. The girls were intrigued by the same and were also surprised by the accuracy displayed with its representation of KATSYE.3) Lara Raj's video call to her mother post-win at the MTV VMAs 2025Lara Raj's parents (Image via Instagram/@kavitharajmahal)Following the group's win at the MTV VMAs 2025, the member Lara Raj videocalled her mother to share the exciting news. This moment was uploaded on Instagram through her mother's official account, @kavitarajmahal, where she congratulated her daughter and the other group members for their commendable win.4) Sophia offering chocolate to Sombr at the red carpetAmong the several interactions that the girl group had on the red carpet, they also met Sombr, the American singer-songwriter. While the two artists have previously acknowledged their sweet friendship with one another, a recent interaction between the two at the MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet revealed that Sophia offered Sombr a bar of chocolate when he mentioned that he was hungry.5) KATSEYE meets Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Tyla, Zara Larsson, &amp; moreKATSEYE News @NewsKatseyeLINKDoja was walking backstage and stopped to blow kisses to KATSEYE once she spotted them 🤍The global girl group also met with several celebrities at the MTV VMAs 2025 and also clicked pictures with them on the red carpet. Some of the iconic celebrities that they interacted with that night are Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Tyl, Ice Spice, Zara Larsson, Sombr, and Tate McRae.Ariana Grande and KATSEYE (Image via X/@MTVUK)6) KASTEYE presents Conan GrayRight before Conan Gray's iconic performance at the MTV VMAs 2025 award show, the artist who introduced him onto the stage was KATSEYE. They referred to him as the &quot;ultimate heartbreak prince&quot; and also highlighted the recent hype around his latest album, Wish Bone.On the other hand, KATSEYE also performed their recent track, Gnarly, at the MTV VMAS 2025 Pre-Show. Following the members' appearance at the award show, fans and netizens have been congratulating the group on their recent win and reacting to the several viral moments.