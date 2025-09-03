“Stop throwing the word queer baiter” - Fans back KATSEYE’s Lara after viral photo booth leak with alleged man sparks backlash, idol responds 

KATSEYE’s Lara is in the news after photo booth snaps spread online, showing her being close to an alleged man, setting off talk about whether they are romantically involved. The date of when the shots were taken is still unknown, but the images have already stirred heavy discussion among fans and net users.The story gained more focus because of Lara’s earlier statement about her identity. Earlier this year, she openly said she is queer, and the announcement was met with wide support. After this leak, some critics accused her of “queerbaiting,” claiming she used her sexuality to attract attention while reportedly being linked to a man.However, supporters countered quickly, noting that queerness is not restricted to one gender. Many said dismissing her truth because of who she might date reflects &quot;biphobic&quot; thinking. Fans highlighted that Lara’s orientation remains valid, regardless of her choice of partner.&quot;Yall need to stop throwing the word queer baiter anywhere because lara came out as QUEER and has been speaking up about gay rights and supporting the queer community since day one yall need to wrap it up,&quot; an X usser commented.blair 🎸 @aespatualLINKyall need to stop throwing the word queer baiter anywhere because lara came out as QUEER and has been speaking up about gay rights and supporting the queer community since day one yall need to wrap it upSoon after, in a private DM on Weverse, Lara responded to the photo originally posted by @yslnings on X, saying that,&quot;Ive just seen this little photo being spread that is from a VERY long time ago buddies. blessings to you and your family.&quot;Many have noted that she never explicitly identified as &quot;a lesbian&quot; and has expressed a dislike for &quot;labels.&quot;★ @sarpongzLINKi hate how whenever a woman comes out, she has to PROVE she likes women to losers online who have below negative literacy rates… LARA is not lesbian!! she likes anyone and doesnt like labels!!𝜗𝜚 julia ⁺¹ ۫ . ݁˖ 𐙚 @_chuuvyyLINKlara literally clarified that she is NOT a lesbian but queer/unlabeled, so someone enlighten me how on earth she is queerbaiting...xcxffany ²⁴ | Adela Jergova era @residentevi7LINKpeople coming for lara for having a boyfriend are so fucking weird, she never said she was a lesbian nor she was bisexual, she doesn’t just like labels and people refers her as “queer” she can date male and female. stop trying to hate on anything thank youOthers said her sexuality is not the netizens' &quot;business,&quot; and that people should avoid intruding into her personal life.bunii~ @buen0_bunnyLINKY'all done piss me off.Firstly, it doesn't matter who Lara is dating - it's her life.Secondly, she's QUEER. Not lesbian or bisexual. She likes anyone AND everyone regardless of gender or sexuality.Lets not speculate and intrude on their lives - it's not our business to.&lt;3𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖊🥀 @meiiyokedLINKnot only has lara’s personal business been aired out, she’s now being called a queerbaiter????? some of you are seriously mentally ill.viz @solarnonsLINKpeople disregard the fact that lara is unlabeled, almost pressured megan to come out in that one live before she was ready, and continue to question manon and ignore the fact that she’s said MULTIPLE TIMES her sexuality is nobody’s businessWhen did KATSEYE's Lara come out as &quot;queer&quot;?KATSEYE's Lara (Image via Instagram/ @lararajj)Lara Raj, a rising girl group member of KATSEYE, told fans she has known she was queer since childhood. In March 2025, while interacting with fans on South Korea’s Weverse platform, she stated:“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like 8, so I really was wanting everybody. Honestly probably before 8. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”Earlier, on April 15, Lara addressed dating speculation linking her with fellow members Daniela and Manon through Weverse DM. She clarified she is not romantically involved with either, stressing their friendship and describing the idea as “incest.”&quot;These are so funny. Sorry hate to be the bearer of bad news me manon and dani are not dating each other, we are actually best friends...in a girl group, i think that would feel like incest thankyou,&quot; the idol asserted.KATSEYE News @NewsKatseyeLINKLara addresses message sent to her via Weverse DMS. We’d like to remind Eyekons comments like these are inappropriate, uncomfortable, and have ruined group dynamics in the past. They are best friends in a sisterhood, stick to viewing them that way.Lara secured her spot in KATSEYE through the survival show The Debut: Dream Academy. She became part of the final lineup alongside Yoonchae Jeong, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, and Daniela Avanzini.