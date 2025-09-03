  • home icon
  • “Stop throwing the word queer baiter” - Fans back KATSEYE’s Lara after viral photo booth leak with alleged man sparks backlash, idol responds 

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 03, 2025 06:48 GMT
KATSEYE's Lara (Image via Instagram/ @lararajj)

KATSEYE’s Lara is in the news after photo booth snaps spread online, showing her being close to an alleged man, setting off talk about whether they are romantically involved. The date of when the shots were taken is still unknown, but the images have already stirred heavy discussion among fans and net users.

The story gained more focus because of Lara’s earlier statement about her identity. Earlier this year, she openly said she is queer, and the announcement was met with wide support. After this leak, some critics accused her of “queerbaiting,” claiming she used her sexuality to attract attention while reportedly being linked to a man.

However, supporters countered quickly, noting that queerness is not restricted to one gender. Many said dismissing her truth because of who she might date reflects "biphobic" thinking. Fans highlighted that Lara’s orientation remains valid, regardless of her choice of partner.

"Yall need to stop throwing the word queer baiter anywhere because lara came out as QUEER and has been speaking up about gay rights and supporting the queer community since day one yall need to wrap it up," an X usser commented.
Soon after, in a private DM on Weverse, Lara responded to the photo originally posted by @yslnings on X, saying that,

"Ive just seen this little photo being spread that is from a VERY long time ago buddies. blessings to you and your family."

Many have noted that she never explicitly identified as "a lesbian" and has expressed a dislike for "labels."

Others said her sexuality is not the netizens' "business," and that people should avoid intruding into her personal life.

When did KATSEYE's Lara come out as "queer"?

KATSEYE's Lara (Image via Instagram/ @lararajj)

Lara Raj, a rising girl group member of KATSEYE, told fans she has known she was queer since childhood. In March 2025, while interacting with fans on South Korea’s Weverse platform, she stated:

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like 8, so I really was wanting everybody. Honestly probably before 8. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

Earlier, on April 15, Lara addressed dating speculation linking her with fellow members Daniela and Manon through Weverse DM. She clarified she is not romantically involved with either, stressing their friendship and describing the idea as “incest.”

"These are so funny. Sorry hate to be the bearer of bad news me manon and dani are not dating each other, we are actually best friends...in a girl group, i think that would feel like incest thankyou," the idol asserted.
Lara secured her spot in KATSEYE through the survival show The Debut: Dream Academy. She became part of the final lineup alongside Yoonchae Jeong, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, and Daniela Avanzini.

About the author
Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
