“This is why representation matters” – Fans react to viral post about Lara Raj’s GAP ad inspiring a mother and daughter, KATSEYE idol responds 

On Monday, August 26, a netizen on Instagram, @__megharao, praised KATSEYE's Lara Raj and her impact through the global girl group's recent collaboration and ad with GAP. The netizen explained that she spotted Lara's poster at the GAP showroom while doing back-to-school shopping with her daughter at the mall. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen she came across the picture of Lara, she was surprised and elated to see a South Indian representation on a global brand like GAP. She continued to add that while she took a moment to admire and take a picture of the ad, her daughter felt that this representation was normal and nothing special. This made the netizen appreciate the progress South Indian representation had made in the global media recently.She talked about how, while this was a representation that people couldn't even dream of when she was younger, her daughter and many others are able to take it for granted. Therefore, she concluded her commentary on the GAP ad featuring KATSEYE's Lara Raj by highlighting that this is the reason why representation matters. Here's what she wrote:&quot;Was doing some back-to-school shopping today at the mall with my daughter, and I stopped to take a picture of this @gap ad, a stunning Indian model with a nose ring, bindi, and om necklace. Saya turned to me and asked why it was such a big deal and why I was taking a picture of it.&quot;The netizen continued to state,&quot;That’s when I realized…for her, seeing people who look like her in the mainstream is simply normal. For me, it was a powerful reminder that our kids get to grow up with the kind of representation 7-year-old me could only dream of. That little girl who always wondered why a face like hers was never in magazines gets to raise a daughter who takes it for granted.&quot;She concluded with,&quot;That’s progress. We’re always quick to call out when brands get it wrong, but it’s just as important to call out when they get it right. Representation matters. Beauty is universal. Oh, and @lararajj has great jeans.&quot;Following this post landing on the internet, many fans and netizens joined in on the celebration to talk about how important Lara Raj has been for the motivation and representation of several South Indian women. Some also shared their own stories of inspiration through the idol, while others talked about the importance of representation and Lara's contribution to the same. Here are a few fan reactions on this:&quot;This is why representation matters&quot;a brown archive ✰ @flyestdesiLINKthis is why representation mattersMany fans and netizens talked about the impact KATSYE and its members have been making through their music and collaborations.🍑🎀 @starr_laeLINK@flyestdesi oh this is so sweet i could cry this is why i love katseye so many people being represented by one beautiful groupbigbang @1adimotesiLINK@flyestdesi When a child sees herself in the world, she doesn’t question her worth. That’s the quiet power of representation.Mr_Robmichael pittied you and @Mr_Robmichael1LINK@flyestdesi her daughter didn’t blink at it. that’s the quiet victory: normalizing what once felt impossible.Trifinity @Trifinity69LINK@flyestdesi meanwhile, 7-year-old me would’ve cried in a corner seeing someone like me on a billboard, so yeah, progress feels weirdly personal.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Bubbly @BubblyXBTLINK@flyestdesi this is beautiful. little kids shouldn’t have to imagine themselves into ads, they should just see it. gap actually got this one right 👏❁ @cherr_plumLINKone day india will rise above the fair skin obsession and the dark skinned 17 y/o girls too would buy foundation that matches their skin tone and would never think herself unworthy of grooming herself or being beautiful.maryam un-amerikan 🍁 @BolshevikMaryamLINKnot to forgo the ruthless criticism of everything, but i have to say it does mean something for me to see a beautiful brown women being cherished and shown as attractive in an ad. not as an ugly or funny sidekick. as THE beautycande's nana era @yourgaycdLINKi love that a brown woman is the most beloved member in a mainstream groupKATSEYE's Lara Raj responds to a mother's commending thoughts on her GAP adFollowing the netizen's Instagram post about KATSEYE's Lara Raj's GAP ad, the idol soon commented under the same. Lara talked about how she was moved by the post and added that she was happy to see her dream come alive as other South Indian women feel represented and empowered. Here's what her reply stated:&quot;This made me cry, it was always my dream to have indian, especially south indian, representation as a little girl, and I always longed for that. It's my #1 MISSION to make sure brown girls growing up and the entire south asian community feel uplifted and powerful, and confident.&quot;She continued,&quot;I never want the babies growing up to have to experience feeling underrepresented or not seen the way I and so many others did. I appreciate this so much and im sending u all my love, this made my DAY!! I will continue to showcase our beautiful culture with absolutely EVERYTHING I do and bring it to the forefront!!&quot;Therefore, many fans and netizens have been sobbing over this interaction while also praising the members of KATSYE for their multi-dimensional empowerment of their communities.