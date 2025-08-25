  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “This is why representation matters” – Fans react to viral post about Lara Raj’s GAP ad inspiring a mother and daughter, KATSEYE idol responds 

“This is why representation matters” – Fans react to viral post about Lara Raj’s GAP ad inspiring a mother and daughter, KATSEYE idol responds 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 25, 2025 21:18 GMT
KATSEYE
KATSEYE's Lara Raj (Image via Instagram/@lararajj)

On Monday, August 26, a netizen on Instagram, @__megharao, praised KATSEYE's Lara Raj and her impact through the global girl group's recent collaboration and ad with GAP. The netizen explained that she spotted Lara's poster at the GAP showroom while doing back-to-school shopping with her daughter at the mall.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When she came across the picture of Lara, she was surprised and elated to see a South Indian representation on a global brand like GAP. She continued to add that while she took a moment to admire and take a picture of the ad, her daughter felt that this representation was normal and nothing special. This made the netizen appreciate the progress South Indian representation had made in the global media recently.

Ad

She talked about how, while this was a representation that people couldn't even dream of when she was younger, her daughter and many others are able to take it for granted. Therefore, she concluded her commentary on the GAP ad featuring KATSEYE's Lara Raj by highlighting that this is the reason why representation matters. Here's what she wrote:

"Was doing some back-to-school shopping today at the mall with my daughter, and I stopped to take a picture of this @gap ad, a stunning Indian model with a nose ring, bindi, and om necklace. Saya turned to me and asked why it was such a big deal and why I was taking a picture of it."
Ad

The netizen continued to state,

"That’s when I realized…for her, seeing people who look like her in the mainstream is simply normal. For me, it was a powerful reminder that our kids get to grow up with the kind of representation 7-year-old me could only dream of. That little girl who always wondered why a face like hers was never in magazines gets to raise a daughter who takes it for granted."
Ad

She concluded with,

"That’s progress. We’re always quick to call out when brands get it wrong, but it’s just as important to call out when they get it right. Representation matters. Beauty is universal. Oh, and @lararajj has great jeans."

Following this post landing on the internet, many fans and netizens joined in on the celebration to talk about how important Lara Raj has been for the motivation and representation of several South Indian women. Some also shared their own stories of inspiration through the idol, while others talked about the importance of representation and Lara's contribution to the same. Here are a few fan reactions on this:

Ad
"This is why representation matters"
Ad

Many fans and netizens talked about the impact KATSYE and its members have been making through their music and collaborations.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

KATSEYE's Lara Raj responds to a mother's commending thoughts on her GAP ad

Following the netizen's Instagram post about KATSEYE's Lara Raj's GAP ad, the idol soon commented under the same. Lara talked about how she was moved by the post and added that she was happy to see her dream come alive as other South Indian women feel represented and empowered. Here's what her reply stated:

Ad
"This made me cry, it was always my dream to have indian, especially south indian, representation as a little girl, and I always longed for that. It's my #1 MISSION to make sure brown girls growing up and the entire south asian community feel uplifted and powerful, and confident."

She continued,

"I never want the babies growing up to have to experience feeling underrepresented or not seen the way I and so many others did. I appreciate this so much and im sending u all my love, this made my DAY!! I will continue to showcase our beautiful culture with absolutely EVERYTHING I do and bring it to the forefront!!"
Ad

Therefore, many fans and netizens have been sobbing over this interaction while also praising the members of KATSYE for their multi-dimensional empowerment of their communities.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications