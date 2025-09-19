"CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN" trends as 'Who' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams, becoming the fastest solo song by a Korean act to do so

On September 18, 2025, BTS member Park Jimin’s solo track Who surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. With this the song became as the fastest song by a Korean solo artist to reach this mark, setting a new benchmark on Spotify’s platform.

The track, released on July 19, 2024 as the lead single from his album Muse, achieved the milestone in just over a year. Upon its release, the track drew wide acclaim for its emotional depth, powerful vocals, and high-quality production. Previously, the track crossed the 1 billion streaming mark on Spotify on November 14.

The achievement of crossing 2 billion streams came after a Spotify purge in July 2025. The purge reportedly eliminated over 15 million streams of the track, citing suspected fraudulent activity.

As per reports, since its release, more than 200 million streams of Who have been removed from Spotify. However, the song continued to maintain strong performance, driven by consistent global streaming support from fans.

Following the announcement, the phrase “CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN” and hastag #WHO_2BILLION began trending across social media platforms. Fans worldwide expressed their excitement, celebrating the record-breaking feat and highlighting its significance in global streaming history. One fan commented,

"OMG! OMG! OMG!! Finally we did It! I'm so Proud of Jimin 💛👑 #JIMIN KING CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! #Who2Billion #Jimin_Who"

Fans across the globe took to social media to mark the achievement. Many pointed out how the singer rarely promoted the album or the song himself, due to him being in military service at the time of its release. However, he still managed to set a global benchmark.

Eric Gómez @EricGme93365116 JIMIN out here making Spotify break a sweat 😂🎶💥

P⁷🌙 @MoonWalker_o Here we go!!! Congratulations Jimin!!! HISTORY MAKER JIMIN GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN #WHO_2BILLION

WHO is Ginnyᴴ⁴ᴾᴾ⁷🩷🩵 @DynamiteInMyDNA I can count on one hand how many times he actually mentioned about this album lol....What a superstar

As news of Who surpassing 2 billion streams spread, fans flooded social media with emotional and celebratory messages. They expressed pride, admiration, and joy over Jimin’s record-breaking achievement. Many highlighted his vocals, artistry, and global influence, turning the milestone into a worldwide celebration.

mimaaaa⁷ 💭🩷 @kookooniverse SOOOOO FOOKING PROUD OF MY MIMI 🥹💗 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! ✨ #Who2Billion #Jimin_Who

sana❤️‍🔥 @ramya_tharsha CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! ✨ #Who2Billion #Jimin_Who Its a great song.. Jimin's vocals and Vibe in this sing are impeccable.

payal ⁷ 𝓑𝓽𝓼 𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓻 🇮🇳 @UrsTrulyPayal Congratulations dear jimin for this mile stone dear , Many more achievements to come , My Angel jimin god bless you , CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! ✨ #Who2Billion #Jimin_Who

DSYLM ⁷ @PurpleChamchi WE MADE IT!!! Who by #JIMIN has now surpassed 2 BILLION streams on Spotify!It’s the fastest solo song by a Korean act to achieve this mark 🔥🎉💜 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #Who2Billion #Jimin_Who

Jimin’s Who dominates global charts and sets new milestones as a standout release of 2024

Released in July 2024, Who, the lead song from BTS' Jimin's sophomore solo album Muse, emerged as one of the standout tracks of the year. Written and produced by Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, and Tenroc, the song fuses hip-hop and R&B with a rhythmic guitar at its foundation.

The release made an immediate impact on international charts. In the United States, it debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024, the highest new entry that week.

It also reached number one on the Digital Song Sales chart, providing the artist with his sixth No. 1 on the list, a record number of lead K-pop soloist." Who later climbed to No. 12 on the Hot 100, temporarily fell off due to season releases, and then picked up again.

On Spotify, the song rapidly ascended to the number one spot on daily global charts. It also hit the top of digital download charts for K-pop releases, beating other top hits within the genre as well as on mainstream U.S. charts.

In the United Kingdom, Who became a career milestone when it peaked at No. 4 on July 26, 2024, in the UK Singles Chart. It was the artist's highest-charted solo single in the country and re-entered the Top 5 in January 2025, proving enduring popularity.

Around the world, the song reached 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales in its first week, topping the Billboard Global 200 at No. 1. It also led the Billboard Global Excl. US chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the United States.

Beyond streaming and sales, Who extended its reach into sports and entertainment culture. On February 9, 2025, it was played at Italy’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese.

Meanwhile, Jimin with BTS is preparing for the group’s comeback with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. Portions of the production have already been completed by the group in the United States before temporarily going back to South Korea. They will reportedly go abroad again to resume recording sessions and shoot music videos.

