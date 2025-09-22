"YOONGI CAME HOME"- Fans emotional as BTS' Suga ends 2-year hiatus with surprise Instagram return, flaunting fresh undercut

On September 22, 2025, BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, posted 5 photos on Instagram. These mark his first social media posts since completing his mandatory military service.These are also his first individual post in nearly 2 years, following his last Instagram update on August 25, 2023. The post also coincides with the second anniversary of his military enlistment on September 22, 2023.The 5 photos include 3 colored shots and 2 black-and-white images. In the images, Suga stands on a moving dolly inside a large, unfinished concrete room holding an electric guitar.The lighting casts long, a sharp shadow behind him. The floor is cluttered with boxes, paint cans, tools, and other construction materials. The space appears to be under renovation or used for storage.Since his enlistment, Yoongi has maintained minimal interaction with fans, communicating on rare occasions through letters on Weverse. He addressed his DUI issue in 2024 in one letter and shared news of his military discharge in June 2025 in another. While he has appeared during BTS group live sessions, this Instagram post is his first personal appearance on social media in last 2 years. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans, who had eagerly awaited his return and to hear from the rapper online, were ecstatic with the posts. They responded with overwhelming enthusiasm. Within less than an hour, the post received over 1 million likes and 215,000 reposts on Instagram.Suga's surprise Instagram post inspired a flood of messages on X, with many fans expressing overwhelming joy and relief at seeing the BTS member return to social media after a two-year hiatus. On the platform, phrases such as &quot;MY YOONGI&quot;, &quot;AGUSTD&quot;, &quot;WE LOVE YOU YOONGI&quot;, &quot;YOONGI POSTED&quot;, and hashtags like #SUGA trended widely, generating hundreds of posts. One fan commented,&quot;YOONGI CAME HOME I REPEAT YOONGI CAME HOME&quot;bts lover ⁷ @itsbtszoneLINKYOONGI CAME HOME I REPEAT YOONGI CAME HOME 😭😭😭Social media soon filled with posts, comments, and threads welcoming his return, indicative of just how much fans had missed the rapper while he was away. Social media soon got full of posts, comments, and threads welcoming his return, reflecting just how much fans had missed him while he was away.esh⁷ saw seokjin @tanniesmymicasaLINKMY YOONGI CAME HOME AFTER 2 YEARS MY PRECIOUS BABY THE LOVE OF MY LIFE MY HUSBAND AND MY EVERYTHING MY PRECIOUS PRECIOUS BABY HE ACTUALLY CAME HOME YOONGI CAME HOME AND ILL CRY BECAUSE I CANT EXPRESS HOW MHCH I NEEDED TJISbaby nini♡ @ninionlybabyLINKmy yoongi my baby my amygdala my pretty love my nini's only roommate soulmate rockmate😭😭😭😭 oh my love😭😭 I missed him so much omg like hell😭😭😭😭😭🃏 @uncannyhazeLINKmy yoongi cameback home after a century im shaking screaming crying and throwing up this doesn't feel real to me at allFans celebrating both, the rapper’s return and his consistency in keeping his promise. Many expressed amazement at his first Instagram post in 700 days, with the new look, his guitar, and him posting the photos exactly 2 years after beginning his military service. Online platforms were flooded with posts, and messages reflecting the fans' excitement, love, and emotional connection to the artist.αzii⁷ 💜 bts7oclock on ig @bts7oclockLINKLOOK AT HIM Y'ALL LOOK AT YOONGI OH MY YOONGI I MISSED YOU SO SO SO MUCH I LOVE YOUCarolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKTOI ARE TELLING ME YOONGI MADE HIS 1ST POST AFTER 700 DAYS ON IG OF HIM PLAYING THE GUITAR WITH A NEW HAIRCUT OMFG 😭😭😭mnisoo ⋆ @kkukvminLINKIM BAWLING MY YOONGI FINALLY CAME HOME I REPEAT YOONGI CAME HOME 😭😭BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ BTS YEAR 💜 @Lovly_mochitwinLINKWhat's heartwarming is that the way Yoongi 2 years ago, exactly today (22nd sept 2023) began his service and posted exactly 2 years later on the same date, he really kept his promise , Yoongi the man of words 😭😭💜 #SUGA #슈가 #AgustDSuga engages fans in BTS group lives and opens Min Yoongi Treatment Centre supporting children with ASDWhile SUGA had not yet hosted a solo live session on Weverse, he participated in 2 group broadcasts with BTS. On July 1, 2025, BTS held their first live session together since completing their military duties. During this broadcast, the members shared that they were actively preparing new music.The group returned for another brief live session on August 17, 2025, from a beach in Los Angeles. All 7 members including SUGA besides RM, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared together, greeting fans and providing updates on their activities.During the broadcast, the members reflected on being reunited and gave fans a glimpse of their schedule, confirming that the group was focused on the upcoming album. Min Yoongi mentioned that they had stepped out briefly for some fresh air before joining the live session and described the day as a short break.luna⁷ (slow) @tetebbiLINKEVERYONE WAKE UP ITS REAL YOONGI HAS OFFICIALLY POSTED ON IGMeanwhile, the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre, funded through a donation from Suga is officially set to open on September 30, 2025. The opening ceremony will include a performance by Dream With Ensemble, Korea’s first clarinet group made up of musicians with developmental disabilities.On June 23, 2025, Suga contributes 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.62 million) to Severance Hospital. This donation is the largest single contribution in the history of Severance Children’s Hospital and its affiliated Yonsei University Medical Center.Named after Suga’s real name, Min Yoongi, the center is established with his donation at Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. It is dedicated to supporting children and teenagers diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).