  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Outright lying is embarrassing": Fans call out Rosé's Grammy FYC claim of biggest streaming debut, allege the record belongs to BTS

"Outright lying is embarrassing": Fans call out Rosé's Grammy FYC claim of biggest streaming debut, allege the record belongs to BTS

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 20, 2025 09:36 GMT
Ros&eacute; and BTS (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie and Weverse/BTS)
Rosé and BTS (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie and Weverse/BTS)

BLACKPINK member Rosé has drawn scrutiny from fans, specifically BTS supporters, over claims made in her 2026 Grammy For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign. The campaign promotes her solo debut studio album Rosie (2024). As the netizens notice, it states that the album has achieved the biggest streaming debut by any Korean artist on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Ad

Official Billboard data, however, indicated as the netizens pointed out, that BTS held the record. BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 debuted with over 74 million on-demand streams. Rosé’s Rosie on the other hand recorded 43.85 million streams. BTS’ last released group album Proof (2022) also had a higher streaming totals in their debut weeks, with 52.84 million on-demand streams.

Fans and netizens pointing this out, voiced widespread criticism online following the campaign. Many called out what they saw as misleading claims regarding her album Rosie’s streaming debut. They took to social media quickly, noting that the numbers cited in the campaign were surpassed by BTS’ releases. One netizen wrote,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I know Grammys dgaf about real achievement because it’s all about the label and industry support but outright lying is embarrassing af”
Ad

Many social media users expressed disbelief and frustration that Rosé’s team would present otherwise to the Grammy committee. They expressed anger, confusion, and disappointment, with the accusations of exaggeration or misrepresentation.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The backlash against Rosé’s FYC campaign continued to grow, with netizens accusing her team and even the singer herself. They criticized the perceived exaggeration as unethical and inappropriate, especially in official Grammy submissions.

Ad
Ad

Some fans on the other hand also raised concerns about potential violations of Grammy rules in the FYC campaign. They pointed out that the promotional materials might include prohibited elements, such as branded merchandise or references to past awards.

Netizens cited official guidelines from the Recording Academy. They noted tthatthe rules stated that communications should not exaggerate or overstate the merits of the music. They pointed that using the Grammy logo without authorization or highlighting chart figures could constitute a breach.

Ad
Ad
Ad

FYC campaign by Rosé draws criticism for misrepresenting BTS’ achievements

Regarding this, some netizens however noted that, the claim could be considered accurate under specific interpretations. For example, if limited to solo artists, Rosie's debut of 43.85 million streams surpassed BTS member Jungkook's Golden, which recorded 41.59 million streams. The statement could also be seen as valid if it referred only to an artist's first chartable release.

Ad

Meanwhile, the 68th Grammy Awards are set to take place in the coming months, generating discussion even before official nominations are announced. Each year, artists submit their work for consideration, and the submission window recently closed.

The Recording Academy provides clear guidelines for artists submitting their works and running For Your Consideration (FYC) campaigns. Musicians are allowed to promote their eligible recordings through emails, mailings, social media posts, or dedicated website pages.

Ad
Ad

They can include project artwork and concise, factual descriptions of the music or the creators, and may provide direct links to the project or official Grammy resources. Eligible releases can also be featured on GRAMMY.com during the first round of voting.

At the same time, the Academy strictly prohibits certain practices. Artists may not use Grammy logos or trademarks in their campaigns, and negative promotion targeting other recordings is forbidden. Campaigns cannot exaggerate achievements, share confidential information from entry lists or proprietary data, or include personal appeals referencing the specific Grammy telecast.

Ad

Additionally, promoting works by other artists is not allowed. While nominees will be revealed in November, some hints about potential contenders have already surfaced.

Ad

Among the artists participating in the process, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has sent out FYC packages to Grammy voters. These packages, permitted by the Recording Academy, are intended to provide complimentary copies of the submitted music.

Rosé’s FYC package included a t-shirt and a promotional ad highlighting the achievements of her album Rosie. The ad besides stating that Rosie achieved the biggest streaming debut also noted its status as the best-selling solo album by a Korean female artist in the country.

Ad

The ambiguity of Rosé's FYC statement has sparked widespread criticism online with many contending it creates confusion over BTS' chart records. Numerous netizens flooded social media calling on the Grammys to take action against the campaign. Rosé’s team has not publicly responded to the criticism.

The 68th Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 1, 2026, with official nominations expected to be disclosed in November of 2025.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications