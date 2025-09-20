"Outright lying is embarrassing": Fans call out Rosé's Grammy FYC claim of biggest streaming debut, allege the record belongs to BTS

BLACKPINK member Rosé has drawn scrutiny from fans, specifically BTS supporters, over claims made in her 2026 Grammy For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign. The campaign promotes her solo debut studio album Rosie (2024). As the netizens notice, it states that the album has achieved the biggest streaming debut by any Korean artist on the U.S. Billboard 200.Official Billboard data, however, indicated as the netizens pointed out, that BTS held the record. BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 debuted with over 74 million on-demand streams. Rosé’s Rosie on the other hand recorded 43.85 million streams. BTS’ last released group album Proof (2022) also had a higher streaming totals in their debut weeks, with 52.84 million on-demand streams.Fans and netizens pointing this out, voiced widespread criticism online following the campaign. Many called out what they saw as misleading claims regarding her album Rosie’s streaming debut. They took to social media quickly, noting that the numbers cited in the campaign were surpassed by BTS’ releases. One netizen wrote,“I know Grammys dgaf about real achievement because it’s all about the label and industry support but outright lying is embarrassing af”Many social media users expressed disbelief and frustration that Rosé’s team would present otherwise to the Grammy committee. They expressed anger, confusion, and disappointment, with the accusations of exaggeration or misrepresentation.rim ✦ @bratzlibraLINK“the biggest debut by any korean artist in the us” literally belongs to bts.. oh this liar 😭jiri⁷ cypher pt.5 @sevengodlysinnsLINKlying straight to the face of grammys??? THIS IS FRAUD AND IT NEEDS TO BE CALLED OUT.︎🍒 @amevvilLINK&quot;Biggest streaming debut by any Korean artist In the US&quot; belongs to BTS. i don't understand why they lied to the committee.The backlash against Rosé’s FYC campaign continued to grow, with netizens accusing her team and even the singer herself. They criticized the perceived exaggeration as unethical and inappropriate, especially in official Grammy submissions.⟭⟬ @btsuvrsLINKimagine lying and faking achievement to the grammy committee lol @numberoneHQ aren't you embarrassed?vaishnavi⁷ ᶦ ʷᵃᶦᵗᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᵇᵗˢ ♥︎ @btspaveddmfwayLINKnah this women actually proved that it's not just her fans but she herself too fakes achievements. &quot;The biggest debut by any k-act in US&quot; record belongs to bts &amp;amp;amp; BTS only. Numbers don't lie. Faking achievements to get Grammy recognition is unacceptable. This needs to be noticed+Some fans on the other hand also raised concerns about potential violations of Grammy rules in the FYC campaign. They pointed out that the promotional materials might include prohibited elements, such as branded merchandise or references to past awards.Netizens cited official guidelines from the Recording Academy. They noted tthatthe rules stated that communications should not exaggerate or overstate the merits of the music. They pointed that using the Grammy logo without authorization or highlighting chart figures could constitute a breach.Butterfly @btsontiktokLINKGrammy prohibits mentioning commercial success in booklets. Also gifts as in concert tickets/ merch items are prohibited too. In a perfect world this girl should be disqualified.︎🍒 @amevvilLINK&quot;communications cannot exaggerate or overstate the merits of the music, an achievement&quot; pr team of artist used the official grammy logo, mentioned the vmas, blackpink, fashion brand deals, gave direct infos about the chart figures, as violation of rules. source by @RecordingAcadFYC campaign by Rosé draws criticism for misrepresenting BTS’ achievementsRegarding this, some netizens however noted that, the claim could be considered accurate under specific interpretations. For example, if limited to solo artists, Rosie's debut of 43.85 million streams surpassed BTS member Jungkook's Golden, which recorded 41.59 million streams. The statement could also be seen as valid if it referred only to an artist's first chartable release.Meanwhile, the 68th Grammy Awards are set to take place in the coming months, generating discussion even before official nominations are announced. Each year, artists submit their work for consideration, and the submission window recently closed.The Recording Academy provides clear guidelines for artists submitting their works and running For Your Consideration (FYC) campaigns. Musicians are allowed to promote their eligible recordings through emails, mailings, social media posts, or dedicated website pages.Ash⁷🫟🎸| @yoonggsluvcatLINKoh bangtan sonyeondan everyone wants to be you so bad to the point they are stealing achievements lmaoo so embarrassingThey can include project artwork and concise, factual descriptions of the music or the creators, and may provide direct links to the project or official Grammy resources. Eligible releases can also be featured on GRAMMY.com during the first round of voting.At the same time, the Academy strictly prohibits certain practices. Artists may not use Grammy logos or trademarks in their campaigns, and negative promotion targeting other recordings is forbidden. Campaigns cannot exaggerate achievements, share confidential information from entry lists or proprietary data, or include personal appeals referencing the specific Grammy telecast.Additionally, promoting works by other artists is not allowed. While nominees will be revealed in November, some hints about potential contenders have already surfaced.The Grammy Guru (Commentary) @TheGrammyGuruLINKROSÉ, Lady Gaga, and Alex Warren are some of the first artists to send out For Your Consideration boxes to #GRAMMYs voters this year.Among the artists participating in the process, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has sent out FYC packages to Grammy voters. These packages, permitted by the Recording Academy, are intended to provide complimentary copies of the submitted music.Rosé’s FYC package included a t-shirt and a promotional ad highlighting the achievements of her album Rosie. The ad besides stating that Rosie achieved the biggest streaming debut also noted its status as the best-selling solo album by a Korean female artist in the country.The ambiguity of Rosé's FYC statement has sparked widespread criticism online with many contending it creates confusion over BTS' chart records. Numerous netizens flooded social media calling on the Grammys to take action against the campaign. Rosé’s team has not publicly responded to the criticism.The 68th Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 1, 2026, with official nominations expected to be disclosed in November of 2025.