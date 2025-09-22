"That's a child leave him alone": Fans defend CORTIS' Keonho after backlash over his reaction to aespa's MBC Music Core win

Keonho, the 16-year-old member of Big Hit Music's new group CORTIS, found himself at the center of controversy after aespa's Music Core win. The incident took place on the September 20, 2025 broadcast of MBC's Music Core, where aespa, IVE, and NCT's Haechan competed for first place.

Ad

On the broadcast of MBC’s Music Core, the first-place contenders were IVE with XOXZ, aespa with Rich Man, and NCT’s Haechan with CRZY. In the final results, aespa's comeback track Rich Man secured the win with a total score of 6,537 points. Haechan's solo track CRZY followed closely in second place with 6,347 points, creating a margin of less than 200 points.

The competition was close, with aespa ultimately securing their third trophy for this comeback. While Haechan attended the live broadcast, aespa could not appear in person as they were overseas performing at The Fact Music Awards.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the results were announced, camera focused on Haechan showed CORTIS' youngest member Keonho standing behind him. A short clip captured him looking at the score intently then turning his face puckering his lips. The footage spread quickly on social media. Some viewers interpreted the expression as a frown or a sign of disapproval, sparking accusations that he was "shading" aespa.

However, fans also quickly took to social media to defend the newly debuted idol. Supporters highlighted his age, reminding that the rookie only turned 16 in February 14, 2025 and had only a month ago debuted. They urged critics to refrain from harsh judgment, with one comment online emphasizing,

Ad

"Bro that’s a child leave him alone grandma"

yejin‘ya @yejinjiminya Bro that’s a child leave him alone grandma 😭

Ad

Many argued that his expression was being taken out of context and that targeting a minor over a fleeting reaction was unfair. Several fans pointed out the hypocrisy of condemning bullying against minors in general, yet subjecting Keonho to the same treatment. Drawing comparisons to the normal behavior of teenagers, they stressed that such expressions are natural and should not be grounds for controversy.

jaydi_mary @JaydiMary Kpopies are ready to make scandals from nowhere. He is just a minor and has a natural reaction. But some adults decided to hate on 16 years old child for his expression. And the most hypocrisy is that the same people will yell: don't hate minors. What's wrong with this world?

Ad

. @geonhoism yall always be saying no bullying minors until it comes to hybe groups... that's a literal child! his reaction is to the small gap between ae and hc score like it isnt a big deal

Ad

meena🍄 vote leowon!!! @loveleosw My brother is around the same age as him and if he was an idol he would've gotten cancelled every day. People acting like they've never been a 16 yo kid with a lot of emotions and expressions. Bullying a 16 yo will get them nowhere

Ad

Alongside calls for understanding due to Keonho’s young age, many fans also pointed out that his expression was consistent with his usual habits. Supporters noted that the rookie frequently makes similar faces in vlogs, behind-the-scenes footage, and casual interactions, stressing that it should not be mistaken for negativity.

CORTIS_DAHIAN🌸 @cortis_dahian Those people haven't seen the vlogs or anything so what do they normally talk about? That's a habit that Keonho has and they should really stop trying to hate someone who at least has more talent than their favorites .

Ad

daisy𐙚 ‧₊˚ ⋅ @forcort1s The way this “scandal” around Keonho is being blown out of proportion is honestly cruel. He’s a 16-year-old teenager whose natural habit is pouting, anyone who watches Cortis content knows he does this constantly in vlogs, behind-the-scenes clips, and casual moments. To suddenly

Ad

In addition, fans also argued that his reaction was simply tied to the scoreboard results. They emphasized that the rookie was likely surprised by the narrow margin between aespa and Haechan of less than 200 points, rather than showing disapproval. Many expressed frustration at adults scrutinizing a teenager’s natural expressions, calling the criticism unnecessary and unfair.

★ @crtszone god forbid a 16yo has a default expression and is surprised about the small gap whew yall too grown for this

Ad

claireeee 🍅 @claireeee177061 He was just looking at the scores what the heck is ur problem with a teenage boy

Ad

Meet CORTIS and maknae Keonho, debuting under BIGHIT Music

Keonho, born Ahn Geon-ho, is the youngest member, or maknae, of CORTIS, the newly debuted boy group under BIGHIT Music. The of the group lineup also includes Martin, James, Juhoon, and Seonghyeon.

CORTIS is BIGHIT Music’s first boy group debut in 6 years, joining the agency’s roster that features BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The group has been officially introduced on August 18, 2025, with their debut single What You Want.

Ad

The name CORTIS comes from the phrase Color Outside the Lines, symbolizing the group’s aim to break conventions and explore creative boundaries. While each member showcases a distinct personality, BIGHIT emphasizes that the group functions as a cohesive unit.

CORTIS members (Image via Instagram/@cortis)

The group treats their work collaboratively rather than adhering to rigid roles as per BIGHIT. All 5 members, all teenagers, are actively involved in songwriting, composing, choreography, and video production, expressing heir hands-on approach to their artistry as per the agency.

CORTIS’s music and concept focus on youthful energy, self-expression, and collaboration, aiming to connect with listeners through experiences that reflect real life. Their debut album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, has released on September 8, 2025. The group performs their song FaSHioN on the Music Core episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More