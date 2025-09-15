  • home icon
  "They dgaf"- Fans defend CORTIS as their continuous mentions of BTS sparks backlash and "cult" allegations

"They dgaf"- Fans defend CORTIS as their continuous mentions of BTS sparks backlash and "cult" allegations

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:46 GMT
BTS and CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope and X/@cortis_bighit)
BTS and CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope and X/@cortis_bighit)

CORTIS has recently drawn attention for repeatedly expressing admiration toward BTS. Over the past week, the rookie group made several gestures referencing the global sensational, which has divided online reactions.

During a live broadcast on September 12, 2025, CORTIS leader Martin started to thank RM for mentioning his hairstyle. However the moment shifted when the group instead started singing “Happy Birthday” to the BTS leader.

They followed it up with a short “I love you” message. They followed it up with words of admiration towards the senior group saying they were here because of them.

The next day, on September 13, CORTIS appeared on YouTube channel Idol Human Theater (@idolhumandocu). While speaking about a time capsule they plan to open in five years, Martin shared his aspiration to one day perform at the Jamsil Sports Complex. He shared,

"In five years, I want to perform at the Jamsil Sports Complex. I saw my first concert there! It was a BTS concert."
The following day, on September 14, the group guested on SBS Power FM’s Two O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show. Martin spoke about advice he had received from BTS members.

"RM 'sunbaenim' says, "always treat the staff well" J-Hope 'sunbaenim' says, "Always be thankful for the things you enjoy and don't take them for granted, stay humble"" He shared.

On the same day, James, the eldest member of the rookie boy group, attended Tyler, the Creator’s concert in Seoul alongside BTS members RM, j-hope, and V. Later that evening, he shared photos from the outing on Instagram, posing with the 3 BTS members and captioned the post,

“Watching the GOAT with the GOATs.”

Earlier, the group had also taken to Weverse to thank Jungkook for singing their pre-debut track GO! during a live session. They had previously shown similar gratitude toward j-hope after he uploaded a TikTok dancing to the same track. Both times, they repeated the same bowing gesture in appreciation of Jungkook and j-hope.

These consistent mentions and gestures have led to divided opinions. Some online users criticized the group, labeling the behavior as excessive and even likening it to “cult-like” actions. Others defended the rookies, arguing that CORTIS was simply paying respect to their seniors in traditional and sincere ways. One fan commented,

"They dgaf they are just happy to be there"
Fans defending the group emphasized that their repeated acknowledgments of their seniors reflect respect and appreciation, not obsession. For many, the criticism seemed misplaced, given that the members were still early in their careers and were interacting with some of the most celebrated figures in K-pop.

Fans also described their own emotional reactions, noting how seeing the young group show love for BTS made them feel joyful. Many highlighted how sweet and respectful the members were toward BTS.

They shared how heartwarming it was to watch them acknowledge their sunbaes. Some commented on Martin's apparent connection with Namjoon, while others expressed hope for future BH Entertainment family events and shows featuring all the artists together.

CORTIS makes BIGHIT Music debut with Color Outside the Lines, as BTS prepares Spring 2026 comeback

CORTIS, consisting of members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, is BIGHIT Music’s first boy group to debut in 6 years. The agency, home to BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, officially introduces the group on August 18, 2025, with their debut single What You Want.

The name CORTIS is inspired by the phrase 'Color Outside the Lines', reflecting the members’ ambition to challenge conventions and explore creative boundaries. BIGHIT MUSIC highlights that while each member has a distinct sense of individuality, they operate cohesively as a team. They approaches their work as co-creators rather than being restricted by predefined roles.

As per the agency, all 5 members are teenagers who actively contribute to multiple facets of their artistry, including songwriting, composing, choreography, and video production. CORTIS’s concept centers on youthful energy, self-expression, and collaboration, aiming to connect with listeners through music inspired by real-life experiences.

The group’s debut album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, has released on September 8, 2025. In addition to What You Want and its feature version with Teezo Touchdown. The album also includes 4 other tracks: GO!, FaSHioN, JoyRide, and Lullaby.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a comeback with a new album set to drop in spring 2026. The group recently wrapped part of their production work in the United States and made a brief return to South Korea. They are expected to travel again soon to continue recording and shoot music videos.

