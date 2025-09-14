  • home icon
  "This is embarrassing to watch"- Aespa's GMA stage met with fan backlash for alleged lip-syncing and poor stage presence

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:18 GMT
Aespa
Aespa's GMA stage met with fan backlash (Images via X/@asepa_official)

On September 12, 2025, K-pop girl group aespa performed their new single Rich Man on Good Morning America, marking their third appearance on the popular U.S. morning show. Unlike their earlier stages, which were praised for strong performances, this one drew widespread criticism.

Clips shared online showed Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning performing without backup dancers, leaving the stage looking bare in key moments. Netizens also claimed the choreography seemed off and accused the group of lip-syncing. The performance came just a week after aespa released their sixth EP, Rich Man, on September 5, 2025.

Despite the backlash, some defended the group, noting that live morning shows often allow little rehearsal time and can involve unpredictable technical conditions. Fans also compared the stripped-down stage to aespa’s large-scale concerts in Korea, where stronger production usually amplifies their performances.

Netizens took to social media to express their opinions on the latest performance. Some called it "embarrassing," with one X user, @bubbabunnykoo, writing:

"this is embarrassing to watch."
Others described the show as uncomfortable to watch and a disappointment.

Meanwhile, others pointed to poor camerawork and lighting as additional reasons the broadcast lacked impact.

More on aespa’s Rich Man, promotions, and activities

aespa's latest album quickly surpassed one million sales in its debut week, becoming the best-selling female K-pop album of the year. An English version of the title track was also released on the same day as the Good Morning America stage. It further boosted their presence in the U.S. market.

This was not the group’s first time on Good Morning America. The group previously performed Better Things in 2023, where the stage drew more favorable attention for its sharp choreography and camera work. Their latest appearance, by contrast, sparked debate over staging choices and presentation.

Outside of television, aespa is currently on their SYNK: aeXIS Line world tour. It kicked off in Seoul with three sold-out shows in August. The tour is set to continue through Japan, Bangkok, and Hong Kong into early 2026, further expanding their global reach.

The group has also kept up a busy schedule beyond touring. In July, they collaborated with PUBG: Battlegrounds on the track Dark Arts, and in August, they headlined KCON Los Angeles. These collaborations showed their versatility on international stages.

In addition, the quartet have maintained a strong profile through endorsements, variety show appearances, and their recognition at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards earlier this year, where they won Group of the Year.

Edited by Shubham Soni
