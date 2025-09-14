SEVENTEEN NEW_ World Tour Incheon kickoff: Full setlist, Mingyu & Jun's car entrances, DK & Vernon's standout stages, hologram effects, & more

SEVENTEEN officially opened their NEW_ World Tour with two sold-out shows at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on September 13 and 14, 2025. The concerts marked the start of their sixth global tour, and supported their fifth studio album Happy Burstday. It also celebrated the group's 10th anniversary.While the group is a 13-member act, only nine performed this leg. This is because Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving in the military. Meanwhile, Woozi and will soon enlist on September 15 and 16, respectively.The shows were streamed live on Weverse, and drew tens of thousands in person and countless more online. The production leaned into the theme of &quot;new beginnings.&quot; Fans present offline were given hologram glasses projecting the SEVENTEEN logo during fireworks and immersive stage visuals.However, a brief safety issue on the first night saw pyrotechnics malfunction and veer toward the audience, with two attendees receiving minor injuries. PLEDIS Entertainment later apologized and confirmed additional safety checks for future stops.Performance-wise, the concerts blended group numbers with solo stages. It gave each member a chance to showcase individuality. Mingyu and Jun’s dramatic car entrances grabbed attention, DK impressed with live drumming during Rock With You, and Vernon delivered a raw guitar-led rendition of Shining Star.Other solos, including Joshua’s Fortunate Change, The8’s Skyfall, Dino’s Trigger, and more. It highlighted their diverse artistry. The blend of ballads, choreography, and special stage effects set the tone for what promises to be one of SEVENTEEN’s most ambitious tours yet.More on SEVENTEEN’s NEW_ World Tour: Setlist, highlights, and upcoming stopsThe Incheon concerts spanned nearly three hours. It covered hits, deep cuts, and brand-new arrangements. Below is the full setlist from the September 13–14 shows:9 of 13 members of SEVENTEEN (Image via X/@pledis_17)OpeningBad Influence introHBDThunderDominoNetwork LoveSecond SetTrigger by DinoGemini by JunShining Star by VernonSOSF*ck My LifeLove, Money, FameDarl+ingThird SetFortunate Change by JoshuaHappy Virus by DKRaindrops by SeungkwanSkyfall by The8Shake It Off by MingyuJungle by S.CoupsFourth SetHOTHighlight (OT9)RockHITRock With YouBongbongie DJ TimeEncoreA-TEEN9-TeenTwentyTo YouEyes on YouCALL CALL CALL SuperOur Dawn Is Hotter Than DayAju NiceGod of MusicAju Nice (Reprise)우지냥이 @lunehoonLINKtws’ youngjae instagram post! 🐶: to seventeen sunbaenim who [gave us the chance] to see a cool concert today too, thank you so so much🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️ i spent an enjoyable time together with the members🥹 i want to do a concert in a very very big stage next time with our 42s too!!!!!!!😫The show's other highlights included Dokyeom’s energetic interactions with fans, Seungkwan performing Hoshi’s dance break from HIT, and Mingyu debuting his solo Shake It Off in a silver suit. The use of hologram effects and moon glasses during fireworks created a unique visual experience.Following Incheon, SEVENTEEN will continue the NEW_ World Tour with two nights in Hong Kong on September 27–28 at Kai Tak Stadium. The North American leg kicks off in Tacoma, Washington, on October 11, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, and Washington, D.C.The group will then wrap up the tour with four dome shows across Japan in November and December, concluding in Fukuoka on December 21.