SEVENTEEN NEW_ World Tour Incheon kickoff: Full setlist, Mingyu & Jun's car entrances, DK & Vernon's standout stages, hologram effects, & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 14, 2025 07:30 GMT
SEVENTEEN NEW_ World Tour Incheon (Image via X/@pledis_17)
SEVENTEEN officially opened their NEW_ World Tour with two sold-out shows at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on September 13 and 14, 2025. The concerts marked the start of their sixth global tour, and supported their fifth studio album Happy Burstday. It also celebrated the group's 10th anniversary.

While the group is a 13-member act, only nine performed this leg. This is because Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving in the military. Meanwhile, Woozi and will soon enlist on September 15 and 16, respectively.

The shows were streamed live on Weverse, and drew tens of thousands in person and countless more online. The production leaned into the theme of "new beginnings." Fans present offline were given hologram glasses projecting the SEVENTEEN logo during fireworks and immersive stage visuals.

However, a brief safety issue on the first night saw pyrotechnics malfunction and veer toward the audience, with two attendees receiving minor injuries. PLEDIS Entertainment later apologized and confirmed additional safety checks for future stops.

Performance-wise, the concerts blended group numbers with solo stages. It gave each member a chance to showcase individuality. Mingyu and Jun’s dramatic car entrances grabbed attention, DK impressed with live drumming during Rock With You, and Vernon delivered a raw guitar-led rendition of Shining Star.

Other solos, including Joshua’s Fortunate Change, The8’s Skyfall, Dino’s Trigger, and more. It highlighted their diverse artistry. The blend of ballads, choreography, and special stage effects set the tone for what promises to be one of SEVENTEEN’s most ambitious tours yet.

More on SEVENTEEN’s NEW_ World Tour: Setlist, highlights, and upcoming stops

The Incheon concerts spanned nearly three hours. It covered hits, deep cuts, and brand-new arrangements. Below is the full setlist from the September 13–14 shows:

9 of 13 members of SEVENTEEN (Image via X/@pledis_17)
Opening

  • Bad Influence intro
  • HBD
  • Thunder
  • Domino
  • Network Love

Second Set

  • Trigger by Dino
  • Gemini by Jun
  • Shining Star by Vernon
  • SOS
  • F*ck My Life
  • Love, Money, Fame
  • Darl+ing

Third Set

  • Fortunate Change by Joshua
  • Happy Virus by DK
  • Raindrops by Seungkwan
  • Skyfall by The8
  • Shake It Off by Mingyu
  • Jungle by S.Coups

Fourth Set

  • HOT
  • Highlight (OT9)
  • Rock
  • HIT
  • Rock With You
  • Bongbongie DJ Time

Encore

  • A-TEEN
  • 9-Teen
  • Twenty
  • To You
  • Eyes on You
  • CALL CALL CALL
  • Super
  • Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day
  • Aju Nice
  • God of Music
  • Aju Nice (Reprise)
The show's other highlights included Dokyeom’s energetic interactions with fans, Seungkwan performing Hoshi’s dance break from HIT, and Mingyu debuting his solo Shake It Off in a silver suit. The use of hologram effects and moon glasses during fireworks created a unique visual experience.

Following Incheon, SEVENTEEN will continue the NEW_ World Tour with two nights in Hong Kong on September 27–28 at Kai Tak Stadium. The North American leg kicks off in Tacoma, Washington, on October 11, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, and Washington, D.C.

The group will then wrap up the tour with four dome shows across Japan in November and December, concluding in Fukuoka on December 21.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Edited by Tiasha
