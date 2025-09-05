"STOP S*XUALIZING SEVENTEEN"- Fans defend SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Mingyu as CxM sub-unit name sparks unintended suggestive interpretations

On September 5, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s new sub-unit announcement drew unexpected debate online. S.Coups and Mingyu revealed their official team name “CxM,” an abbreviation formed from their initials. This comes as they gear up to release their first mini-album, Hype Vibes, on September 29.While fans were initially excited about the project, the name quickly became a topic of discussion among international fans, particularly English speakers. Many pointed out that the abbreviation looked similar to a suggestive term in English. It led to viral jokes and misinterpretations across platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and X.Explaining the unit's name on Weverse, S.Coups told a fan that it simply means, &quot;CoupMin.&quot; Here's the fan and idol's interaction as translated by an X user, @svtranslation:The fan asked:&quot;i want to know the true hidden meaning behind this unit name. i know it’s an abbreviation for coup &amp; mingyu, but you know very well (what it means) ㅋㅋ&quot;S.Coups replied:&quot;isn’t it just coupmin?&quot;svtr🧸 @svtranslationLINK💎 i want to know the true hidden meaning behind this unit name. i know it’s an abbreviation for coup &amp;amp;amp; mingyu, but you know very well (what it means) ㅋㅋ 🍒 isn’t it just coupmin?Amidst the wave of commentary, many SEVENTEEN’s fans stepped in to defend the duo. They stressed that the name was simply derived from their initials and that attaching explicit connotations was unnecessary. An X user, @aliciaciya, wrote:&quot;STOP S*XUALIZING SEVENTEEN CXM AS WHAT? CUM? GTFO PERVERTS!!&quot;cia @aliciaciyaLINKSTOP S*XUALIZING SEVENTEEN CXM AS WHAT? CUM? GTFO PERVERTS!!Some argued that non-Korean fans were projecting meanings that the artists never intended. They pointed out that cultural differences often cause names to be perceived differently in English-speaking contexts. Others urged critics to stop overanalyzing.huda (ia) 🍉 @danxheeLINKcxm is just a combo of three letters. y’all need holy waterWowGoerg900 @goergNanaLINKEnglish speaker think the world revolve around them. I also just know the other meaning of that today. If y'all not thinking that way at the first, it never will be a problem. Ew. Maybe fix your mind first and stop overthinking about everythingnami ૮ ․ ․ ྀིა @youiinamiiLINKenglish is also not my first language so… I genuinely don’t see what’s wrong with the name #CxM 🙃The discussion also drew humor, with some fans joking about previous SEVENTEEN naming quirks like “Burstday” and laughing at how the group tended to unintentionally create terms that sounded unusual in English.Still, the larger sentiment across fandom platforms was that critics should refrain from imposing suggestive meanings on something that was clearly meant to be straightforward.gwyn @chanshuabunnyLINKif you've been watching seventeen contents for a very long time, you'll realize that they love to put their initials together, or even make a ship name on their own 😭😭😭 They are completely clueless about this, please exclude them to your funny antics lmaori | 𝘏𝘠𝘗𝘌 𝘝𝘐𝘉𝘌𝘚 @mansaecherryLINKjokes aside idk why international carats trying to make things weird with the unit name with both of them are korean speakers and not everyone knows english to this level to know “hidden innuendo” can we just be normal peoplejing @superningvaLINKam i the only one who feels like they actually dont know 😭😭 im not babying them or anything i just genuinely feel like they dont knowMore on SEVENTEEN’s CxM unit and upcoming releaseThe sub-unit marks SEVENTEEN’s fourth official unit after BSS, Jeonghan x Wonwoo (JxW), and Hoshi x Woozi (HxW). Their debut mini-album Hype Vibes is set to be released on September 29. The pre-orders are already open through Weverse and other platforms.The teaser video, filmed in Los Angeles, introduced a playful late-summer aesthetic with scenes of S.Coups and Mingyu enjoying laid-back moments and beachside party vibes.The timing of this debut is notable, as SEVENTEEN is entering a new chapter with several members preparing for or already beginning their military service. Hoshi and Woozi are expected to enlist soon, while Mingyu will eventually need to serve, though his date has not yet been confirmed.Meanwhile, S.Coups is exempt due to a previous ACL injury. Other members, including The8, Jun, and Joshua, who are not required to enlist due to their foreign citizenship, have shared plans to continue creative projects during this period.As part of their 10th anniversary celebrations, the group has also confirmed that solo and unit releases will continue to ensure fans receive new content while group activities slow down.The U.S. leg of the group’s NEW_ World Tour in October is expected to be their next major activity together.