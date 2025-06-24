"Stop comparing them"— Fans defend after viral photos of BTS' Taehyung and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spark fan clash over idol physiques

On June 24, 2025, a fan brawl erupted online after gym photos of BTS' Taehyung and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sparked a trend of comparisons. Taehyung was officially discharged from military service on June 10.

During and after his time in the military, Taehyung has been posting pictures showing his noticeably changed and bulked-up physique. His gym selfies, especially sleeveless tank top photos, quickly went viral on social media. They displayed his muscular body, which is different from the leaner figure he had before enlisting.

Meanwhile, Mingyu, who has always had a fit and athletic image, also shared his gym photos. He was later seen at the airport wearing a sleeveless black tank top. While these updates were in line with Mingyu’s established persona, the timing led to online comparisons. Some fans of both fandoms claimed one was trying to outshine the other.

This quickly escalated into a heated exchange between ARMYs and CARATs. Some BTS fans suggested that Mingyu was trying to ride Taehyung's viral wave. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN fans pushed back, arguing that Mingyu had always maintained his muscular image long before V's military transformation.

As the debate intensified, harsh comments were exchanged on both sides. However, many fans stepped in to defuse the situation. They expressed frustration over the pointless comparisons and reminded others that both idols have different personalities, styles, and timelines. An X user, @miniseokgi, wrote,

jusl \⁷ @miniseokgi LINK taehyung is taehyung and mingyu is mingyu. they're both successful in their own ways. stop comparing them and dragging them over your nonsense fanwars. im so tired of y'all

Some pointed out that muscles shouldn’t be treated like a trend or brand. They stated that working out and sharing fitness updates are common among idols.

""Wannabe mingyu" "Wannabe taehyung" who cares both sexy as da f*ck," an X user remarked.

"people on twitter fighting for who’s the most handsome between taehyung and mingyu when both are sexier than their whole family! GET A JOB," a fan commented.

"Mingyu will never be taegyung…… Tae hyung will never be Mingyu…… Why do they have to be each other ? Why the comparison ? They both shine in their own way. Each has his own personality, achievements, and talents. Talk about your loved ones and leave the others alone !!!," another one added.

"gatekeeping muscles now ? be so fr," a fan mentioned.

Others questioned the point of arguing over who was the first to start posting gym content. They encouraged fans to just support their idols instead of fueling rivalries.

"How can you even hate someone who’s friends with your idols? Like huhhh? They are literally friends, so why is this more of a big deal to the fans than with them pls," a fan commented.

"being a taehyung and mingyu stan is not for the weak because wdym i got these photos in just one day?!?!," an X user wrote.

"me being both taehyung biased and mingyu biased and just watching carats and army drag each other down. like why are these fandoms so uppity about sh*t like sybau they both fine LOL," another one said.

Taehyung and Mingyu’s viral gym photos and growing attention on their physiques

Since his military discharge, BTS' V has been busy sharing glimpses of his life after service. One of his most talked-about posts was a mirror selfie in a gray vest showing off his arms and chest while working out. He also mentioned in a Weverse post that he had lost 10 kg after gaining weight from his military training.

His work in the top-secret Special Duty Team probably played a big role in his current physique. Along with gym photos, the BTS member also posted entertaining videos with actor Song Kang. The two flexed their muscles together, adding to the excitement.

At the same time, Mingyu has consistently maintained his fitness image year after year. He is well known for his height and athletic build. The SEVENTEEN member frequently posts workout selfies and is often seen in loose tank tops. Recently, he was spotted at the airport wearing a sleeveless black outfit that highlighted his arms. He also shared a gym selfie showcasing his well-toned upper body.

Both idols' photos circulated online, each praised for their dedication and stage-ready looks. However, the focus shifted when comparisons started trending, sparking fan clashes.

