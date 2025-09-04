"BTS are musicians, not politicians"- Fans defend the K-pop group against calls to address ICE raids while recording in Los Angeles

On September 4, 2025, K-pop group BTS trended on the internet due to a viral TikTok. The viral video suggested the septet should speak out about current ICE deportation raids in the United States. TikTok highlighted that the group had just spent two months in Los Angeles working on their upcoming comeback album, while these raids were occurring in the city.The clip sparked a debate about whether global celebrities have an obligation to comment on local political matters. This critique follows their previous criticism of BTS for allegedly failing to discuss the Israel-Palestine crisis.This time, the debate centered around ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). It recently began large-scale operations, aiming for thousands of arrests daily in major cities.Some argued BTS should acknowledge the issue. However, fans quickly defended the group. Many emphasized that they are musicians and should not be pressured into making statements on matters outside their responsibility. An X user, @BrownNoona, wrote,&quot;I don't know what that means either...BTS are musicians, not politicians. They have nothing to do with the problems &amp; ills of the world. If anything their music allows me to take a mental break from it all.&quot;BrownNoona @BrownNoonaLINK@mikrocosmosis I don't know what that means either... BTS are musicians, not politicians. They have nothing to do with the problems &amp;amp;amp; ills of the world. If anything their music allows me to take a mental break from it all💜Others also countered the viral video and stated that expecting non-American artists on work visas to comment on U.S. immigration policies is unfair.Katchimolala @permylastemail7LINKBTS being told they need to speak on an immigration matter in a country where they themselves are expected to go through an immigration process (visa or ESTA) to enter and the matter is imposed by the president of said country.Tanvir @Tanvir3221451LINK@mikrocosmosis BTS are not political leaders who can interfere in foreign affairs. They need boycott their political leaders who actually make a difference.kemi @lirrceexLINKSomeone said BTS is recording an album in a country where ICE is raiding people.... I also think BTS shouldn't tour in the ICE country... Since we care so muchc⁷ @themoonforloveLINK@mikrocosmosis performative activism is as bad as the people they’re trying to cancel for not doing anything. maybe worse cos they’re literally Pretending to do something… oh the tiktokers have rly gone and pmo today🫩🫩🫩They pointed out that BTS were in Los Angeles solely to record music and prepare for their long-awaited return after military service.please @yoongiverscLINKamericans failing to understand that bts speaking on immigration matters in the us could get their visas revoked or not even approved by the government itself but then wanting them to tour in said country….. @akgaepopLINKsome idols stay in LA just for fun but bts are the villains for going there to record an album?sylus⁷ ᴮᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ @idkkittyyyLINK@mikrocosmosis Them blaming a korean artists for the things that their govt should be held accountable for...More on BTS’ activities, ICE raids context, and comeback timelineFor those unaware, ICE raids are enforcement operations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Department of Homeland Security. The latest campaign is targeting thousands of arrests per day. It has been criticized for its aggressive tactics.There have been reports of U.S. citizens also being wrongfully detained. Critics argue that raids heighten fear among immigrant communities. Meanwhile, supporters frame them as necessary law enforcement. The controversy has put added pressure on high-profile international artists based temporarily in the U.S., including BTS.K-Pop Group Joins White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre At Daily Briefing - Source: GettyThe group has since returned to South Korea and resumed studio work at HYBE. J-hope recently shared images from a recording session on his social media. It sparked speculation of a pre-release single ahead of the 2026 group comeback.All seven members completed their military service by June 2025. Jin enlisted first in December 2022, followed by j-hope in April 2023. Meanwhile, others entered in order over the following year. SUGA was the last to be discharged in June 2025.Since their return, members have been gradually reappearing in public. RM and V recently attended the Paradise Art Night event at Frieze Seoul 2025. Jimin was at the center of online discussions following a controversy surrounding a viral elevator clip. Meanwhile, j-hope and Jin wrapped up their solo world tours earlier this year.This upcoming project will be the group’s first group album since 2023, delayed due to mandatory enlistment.