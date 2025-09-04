  • home icon
  "BTS are musicians, not politicians"- Fans defend the K-pop group against calls to address ICE raids while recording in Los Angeles

"BTS are musicians, not politicians"- Fans defend the K-pop group against calls to address ICE raids while recording in Los Angeles

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 04, 2025 09:07 GMT
Fans defend BTS over addressing ICE deportation raids (Images via Instagram/@uarmyhope)
Fans defend BTS over addressing ICE deportation raids (Images via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

On September 4, 2025, K-pop group BTS trended on the internet due to a viral TikTok. The viral video suggested the septet should speak out about current ICE deportation raids in the United States. TikTok highlighted that the group had just spent two months in Los Angeles working on their upcoming comeback album, while these raids were occurring in the city.

The clip sparked a debate about whether global celebrities have an obligation to comment on local political matters. This critique follows their previous criticism of BTS for allegedly failing to discuss the Israel-Palestine crisis.

This time, the debate centered around ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). It recently began large-scale operations, aiming for thousands of arrests daily in major cities.

Some argued BTS should acknowledge the issue. However, fans quickly defended the group. Many emphasized that they are musicians and should not be pressured into making statements on matters outside their responsibility. An X user, @BrownNoona, wrote,

"I don't know what that means either...BTS are musicians, not politicians. They have nothing to do with the problems & ills of the world. If anything their music allows me to take a mental break from it all."
Others also countered the viral video and stated that expecting non-American artists on work visas to comment on U.S. immigration policies is unfair.

They pointed out that BTS were in Los Angeles solely to record music and prepare for their long-awaited return after military service.

More on BTS’ activities, ICE raids context, and comeback timeline

For those unaware, ICE raids are enforcement operations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Department of Homeland Security. The latest campaign is targeting thousands of arrests per day. It has been criticized for its aggressive tactics.

There have been reports of U.S. citizens also being wrongfully detained. Critics argue that raids heighten fear among immigrant communities. Meanwhile, supporters frame them as necessary law enforcement. The controversy has put added pressure on high-profile international artists based temporarily in the U.S., including BTS.

K-Pop Group Joins White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre At Daily Briefing - Source: Getty
K-Pop Group Joins White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre At Daily Briefing - Source: Getty

The group has since returned to South Korea and resumed studio work at HYBE. J-hope recently shared images from a recording session on his social media. It sparked speculation of a pre-release single ahead of the 2026 group comeback.

All seven members completed their military service by June 2025. Jin enlisted first in December 2022, followed by j-hope in April 2023. Meanwhile, others entered in order over the following year. SUGA was the last to be discharged in June 2025.

Since their return, members have been gradually reappearing in public. RM and V recently attended the Paradise Art Night event at Frieze Seoul 2025. Jimin was at the center of online discussions following a controversy surrounding a viral elevator clip. Meanwhile, j-hope and Jin wrapped up their solo world tours earlier this year.

This upcoming project will be the group’s first group album since 2023, delayed due to mandatory enlistment.

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Bharath S
