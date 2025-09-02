Who is Joanna Chun? All we know about the Paradise Group heiress previously linked to BTS' Taehyung in 2021 amidst viral Frieze Seoul photo

Joanna Chun, the heiress of Paradise Group, has returned to headlines after being spotted at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025. South Korean DJ Peggy Gou shared an Instagram Story from the event that featured her alongside BTS’ Taehyung. The clip immediately revived interest in her identity and past connection to the idol.The moment became a talking point since Joanna Chun is no stranger to speculation. She is the daughter of Paradise Group president Phillip Jeon and chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung. This makes her a part of one of South Korea’s most prominent chaebol families. Her family manages luxury hotels, casinos, and resorts, including the popular Paradise City in Incheon.This is not the first time Joanna's name has been associated with Taehyung. In October 2021, she was rumored to be romantically linked with V after he attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP art preview with her family.Netizens noticed at the time that he had been wearing bracelets from PeakPick, Chun’s fashion label. Soon, there were speculations that there might be a deeper connection. When this happened, HYBE strongly refuted the claims and described them as acquaintances.During that time, Taehyung himself took to Weverse to voice his frustrations over the unfounded rumors. Now, nearly four years later, her presence at yet another art event with Taehyung has led people to revisit the past rumors, though no present-day connection between the two has been made.More on Joanna Chun, Paradise Art Night, and Frieze Seoul 2025The Paradise Art Night kicked off the Frieze Seoul week. The event at Paradise City, Incheon combined art, music and celebrity culture. It also featured a preview of Joel Mesler's exhibition, Paradise Found, and a ballet performance by Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles, Hugo Marchand and Hannah O'Neill.Joanna Chun's appearance was notable not just for the family sponsorship associations, but also for her own presence in the fashion and society scene. The founder of PeakPick, she has established herself in the fashion world while also maintaining ties to social and cultural elite circles in Seoul.Rosie NYC @RosiebyRoseNYCLINK#ROSÉ, Jisoo, Joanna Chun, Peggy Gou at Paradise Art Night Frieze in Seoul 🥺Over the years, Joanna has also been linked to elite gatherings, including events attended by top actors and K-pop stars.The night drew an impressive celebrity roster beyond her and Taehyung. BTS’ RM joined his bandmate, while BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa also appeared. Actor Park Seo-joon was spotted, alongside stars like Bae Doona, Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, Jung Ryeo-won, Kim Min-jae, Yim Siwan, and Hwang Jung-min.International figures like producer Tommy Brown and artist Tom Sachs added to the global flavor of the evening.Tom Sachs with BTS' Taehyung from the event (Image via Instagram/@tomsachs)In late 2024, Joanna Chun was also tied to actor Lee Min-ho. They were reportedly seen at the same hotels in Japan on multiple occasions.Although neither side confirmed the relationship, the speculation continued to grow as they were both attending private events and had mutual friends in the art and fashion worlds.Paradise Art Night was a glamorous prelude, with the Frieze Seoul fair in motion from September 3 to 6 at COEX in Gangnam.