  • Who is Joanna Chun? All we know about the Paradise Group heiress previously linked to BTS' Taehyung in 2021 amidst viral Frieze Seoul photo

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:26 GMT
Who is Joanna Chun? (Images via Instagram/@peggygou_)
Joanna Chun, the heiress of Paradise Group, has returned to headlines after being spotted at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025. South Korean DJ Peggy Gou shared an Instagram Story from the event that featured her alongside BTS’ Taehyung. The clip immediately revived interest in her identity and past connection to the idol.

The moment became a talking point since Joanna Chun is no stranger to speculation. She is the daughter of Paradise Group president Phillip Jeon and chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung. This makes her a part of one of South Korea’s most prominent chaebol families. Her family manages luxury hotels, casinos, and resorts, including the popular Paradise City in Incheon.

This is not the first time Joanna's name has been associated with Taehyung. In October 2021, she was rumored to be romantically linked with V after he attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP art preview with her family.

also-read-trending Trending
Netizens noticed at the time that he had been wearing bracelets from PeakPick, Chun’s fashion label. Soon, there were speculations that there might be a deeper connection. When this happened, HYBE strongly refuted the claims and described them as acquaintances.

During that time, Taehyung himself took to Weverse to voice his frustrations over the unfounded rumors. Now, nearly four years later, her presence at yet another art event with Taehyung has led people to revisit the past rumors, though no present-day connection between the two has been made.

More on Joanna Chun, Paradise Art Night, and Frieze Seoul 2025

The Paradise Art Night kicked off the Frieze Seoul week. The event at Paradise City, Incheon combined art, music and celebrity culture. It also featured a preview of Joel Mesler's exhibition, Paradise Found, and a ballet performance by Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles, Hugo Marchand and Hannah O'Neill.

Joanna Chun's appearance was notable not just for the family sponsorship associations, but also for her own presence in the fashion and society scene. The founder of PeakPick, she has established herself in the fashion world while also maintaining ties to social and cultural elite circles in Seoul.

Over the years, Joanna has also been linked to elite gatherings, including events attended by top actors and K-pop stars.

The night drew an impressive celebrity roster beyond her and Taehyung. BTS’ RM joined his bandmate, while BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa also appeared. Actor Park Seo-joon was spotted, alongside stars like Bae Doona, Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, Jung Ryeo-won, Kim Min-jae, Yim Siwan, and Hwang Jung-min.

International figures like producer Tommy Brown and artist Tom Sachs added to the global flavor of the evening.

Tom Sachs with BTS&#039; Taehyung from the event (Image via Instagram/@tomsachs)
In late 2024, Joanna Chun was also tied to actor Lee Min-ho. They were reportedly seen at the same hotels in Japan on multiple occasions.

Although neither side confirmed the relationship, the speculation continued to grow as they were both attending private events and had mutual friends in the art and fashion worlds.

Paradise Art Night was a glamorous prelude, with the Frieze Seoul fair in motion from September 3 to 6 at COEX in Gangnam.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

