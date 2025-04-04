From ATEEZ's Wooyoung to Lee Dong-wook: Korean Celebrities celebrate South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached on April 4, 2025. The impeachment comes after all eight judges of the South Korean Constitutional Court came to a decision.

Several South Korean celebrities took to their social media accounts to celebrate the news, albeit with subtlety. From posting cheeky captions to hinting at the impeachment celebrations with images, here's how celebrities like Lee Dong-wook, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, and others showcased their outlook.

Celebrities who shared the celebration of President Yoon's impeachment

Actor Lee Dong-wook, whom we are currently seeing in the K-drama The Divorce Insurance, shared a message on his Bubble account. The message translates to "It is finally spring. Winter was too long."

Earlier in December 2024, he had also shared a screenshot of Girls' Generation song Into the New World, with a message, "Spring seems to be getting a step closer," hinting at the happiness towards the removal of the South Korean president.

Another popular figure to seemingly mention the impeachment is K-pop group ATEEZ's member Wooyoung. The young idol took to his Instagram to share a selfie of himself wearing a light blue shirt with a shy smiling emoji. The color blue is associated with the left-wing parties in South Korea, the opposite of what President Yoon favors. He also added the song Bom Bom Bom by Roy Kim.

ATEEZ Wooyoung cheekily celebrates the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol (Screenshot image via Instagram.com/@wooyounggg__)

Other celebrities who took to Instagram to express their views include actress Park Ji-young, who shared a screenshot of the breaking news, and musical actress, Kim Ji-woo, who wrote on her social media that a migrane (headache) she had for long has finally disappeared. Actress Shin So-yol called President Yoon's governance a dictatorship and expressed her joy at his removal.

Actor Kim Eui-sung took to his social media to share a photo of himself and the castmates of Lobby. He then wrote, "Come watch Lobby now." Lobby is a South Korean movie written, directed, and led by Ha Jung-woo. Actress Kim Gyu-ri posted a punny image of ramen noodles topped with scallions. She meant "Pa Myun," which stands for "onion noodles" and "dismissal."

Why was President Yoon Suk-yeol impeached?

The decision to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol comes after the his announcement of martial law in December 2024. The attempt to set up martial law failed and it led to sped up actions by the South Korean authorities to investigate and remove President Yoon from power.

The turn of events were quite surprising as President Yoon had rise to such high power only after a year of entering the politics.

When declaring the martial law, President Yoon Suk-yeol had labelled the National Assembly as "a den of criminals." He also went onto call his opponents as "anti-state forces." After the failed martial law, the president was put under arrest and thoroughly investigated as well.

Since the South Korean President has now been impeached, the country will have to elect a new President within the next two months.

