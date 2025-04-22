From MINI Cooper to Laneige: Complete list of brand sponsors on BTS’ Jin’s variety show ’RUN JIN’ explored ahead of grand finale premiere

BTS' Jin launched his solo variety show program, RUN JIN, in August 2024. Since then, several brands have served as sponsors for various episodes of the program. These include the idol's official brand endorsements, such as LANEIGE and Samsung Galaxy.

Ad

In addition, there have been some iconic brand collaborations, such as MINI Cooper, Yupi, Banolim Pizza, and others, that have participated in the RUN JIN project.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's a complete list of all the brand sponsors for RUN JIN:

Oatmond

KOLON SPORT

Banolim Pizza

Jin Ramen

Samsung Galaxy

Laneige Cream Skin

MINI Cooper

Yupi

SPA: R

Hiking Essential

GOD FRIED CHICKEN

URSA

Alavague

Pierre Marcolini

SPA ISLAND

Mogu Mogu

Additionally, the show has included a few undisclosed paid advertisements across various episodes. On the other hand, the BTS idol's solo variety show is expected to be wrapped soon with an upcoming solo world tour called RUN SEOKJIN.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. The idol serves as one of the group's vocalists, with other members such as V, Jungkook, and Jimin.

Ad

Ad

Through BTS albums and SoundCloud releases, he has rolled out several solo tracks as part of his journey toward his solo career. Some of them include Epiphany, Awake, Tonight, Abyss, and more. However, he made his official solo debut in October 2022 with the release of his first single, The Astronaut.

Shortly after, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

Following his discharge in June 2024, the idol immediately resumed his solo activities. He was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay and made history as the first South Korean singer to receive this honor. In July 2024, he carried the Olympic Torch in front of the Louvre Museum.

Ad

In August 2024, he started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was a spin-off of BTS' variety show program, RUN BTS. A new episode of the series is released every Tuesday through BTS' official YouTube or Weverse channel.

In November 2024, he released his first solo debut studio album, Happy, which held the song, Running Wild, as its title track.

Ad

He also released an OST in January 2025 called Close To You for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip. The idol is currently the main cast member for the Netflix reality show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. Most recently, the idol announced the release of his second studio album, ECHO, which is slated for release on May 12.

With the upcoming album and the solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN is set to start in July 2025. Fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting to see what the idol has in store for them for his solo career in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More