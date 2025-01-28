“Getting praised for doing the bare minimum”- Internet divided as BIGBANG's G-Dragon’s conscious efforts while smoking goes viral online

BIGBANG's G-Dragon went viral after a video surfaced of him smoking outside his hotel in France. In the clip, the POWER singer was seen passing his cigarette to his bodyguard instead of discarding it on the ground. The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his effort to avoid littering and others expressing concern about his smoking and health.

One user on X stated:

“oh, wow, the bar is really low if this is considered lovely and he's getting praised for doing the bare minimum”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some pointed out how the idol showed his care for the environment even when smoking a cigarette. Another fan backed the idol, claiming that he had previously expressed his struggles to quit smoking but was unable to.

“Just the right thing to do. Imagine him throwing it on the ground and someone tries to to pick it up (for whatever purpose). It could cause commotion. Some “fans” tend to do weird stuffs, He hot tho,” a fan wrote.

“He never pretended to be perfect, so why is this even a problem? He always told about his struggle to stop smoking. This isn't an issue for his fans. So please don't compare him or BigBang with anyone. They're everything but conventional, and that's why the fans love them,” commented a fan.

“Smoking a cigarette and caring for environment in the same sentence,” another fan commented.

“G-Dragon spotted outside his hotel smoking a cigarette. I just noticed that instead of throwing it on the ground, he passed it to his bodyguard that’s so lovely how he is also paying attention to the environment,” stated an admirer.

Expand Tweet

Some said the idol was just being himself, while others expressed their concern for BIGBANG's G-Dragon’s health.

“The little things that count,” wrote a fan.

“Not afraid of media and everyone. Just being himself hehehe i love how people accept this side of jiyong,” stated another admirer.

“I'm worried about his health but why he damn looks so good smoking,” wrote another fan.

“Smoking alone is not good for the environment. What do you mean by paying attention to the environment. Lol,” a netizen stated.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon performed at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 event

Expand Tweet

G-Dragon performed at the Paris La Défense Arena on January 23, 2025, as part of the third annual Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The charity event was arranged by the Fondation des Hôpitaux, with the support of France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

The philanthropic musical event welcomed many popular musicians alongside BIGBANG's G-Dragon, including Katy Perry, John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BTS’ j-hope, Lang Lang, J Balvin, Pretty Yende, Taeyang, and French-Malian vocalist Aya Nakamura.

For those unfamiliar, on October 31, 2024, BIGBANG's G-Dragon returned to music with POWER following a seven-year inactivity. The song's first hour had 83,000 listeners, a Melon record for 2024.

As of this writing, POWER MV has garnered 51 million views on YouTube, along with more than 1.2 million likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback