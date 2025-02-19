"Girl fixed her ideal type on certain "person"- Fans react as When the Phone Rings’ Chae Soo-bin reveals her ideal type for marriage

On February 19, 2025, actress Chae Soo-bin made a guest appearance on the YouTube show YONGTAROT. In the 17th episode, titled What is the result of Chae Soo-bin’s Yongtarot store?, she spoke about her friendships, career, and personal preferences, including her thoughts on relationships and marriage.

Ad

During the conversation, the topic shifted to relationships, where she shared her thoughts on her ideal type. She explained that intelligence was an important factor for her but clarified that it was not about academic excellence. Instead, she values someone with a high emotional intelligence (EQ) whom she can trust and communicate with effortlessly.

While looks were once a priority, she admitted that they have become less important. Instead, she prefers a natural connection and engaging conversations that flow easily.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Following the episode, fans took to social media to analyze her description, with many linking it to her recent co-star, Yoo Yeon-seok.

Viewers recalled their on-screen chemistry and pointed out that Yoo Yeon-seok had once initiated a "What If" game to engage her in conversation, a detail that Chae Soo-bin herself mentioned as something she enjoys. An X user, @Esraa_risa wrote,

"Girl fixed her ideal type on certain " person"."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans noted how he had gone out of his way to make her feel comfortable and communicate with her in a way that aligned perfectly with the qualities Soo-bin described.

"when she said this, my brain was thinking to ‘that person’ hahaha," an X user wrote.

"he's an s-type but he fits the description as we know how he made an effort to prepare a 'what if' question just to have a conversation with her," a fan commented.

Ad

"Soo-bin's ideal type is someone who has good communication that could give back the energy when she talks and we all know how hard yeonseok tries to communicate with her to the point that soobin finally feels so comfortable around him," another user added.

Some online discussions even highlighted her precise and detailed description, suggesting that Soo-bin might have had someone specific in mind while speaking.

Ad

"What strikes me is how precised she described her ideal, like she already has something in mind. Normally, people would give broad general descriptions," another fan remarked.

"Nahh everytime she speaks about her ideal type, the only person we can imagine is YYS," a user wrote.

"stopp..please... i don't want to ship them..but they are making it hard for me," a person added.

Ad

When the Phone Rings starring Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-seok broke records

The MBC drama When the Phone Rings quickly became a fan favorite, capturing viewers' attention with its gripping 12-episode format and suspenseful storyline. The series, aired from November 22, 2024, every Friday and Saturday, starred Chae Soo-bin, Yoo Yeon-seok, Heo Nam-jun, and Jang Gyu-ri.

The story revolves around a married couple who, despite not speaking to each other for three years, find themselves drawn into a dangerous game after receiving a mysterious phone call from a kidnapper.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drama's fast-paced plot and chemistry between the leads led to an impressive peak rating of 9.2 percent during a scene where the main characters participated in a two-person jump rope competition at a company retreat.

The sixth episode recorded nationwide ratings of 6.9 percent, with a metropolitan area rating of 6.4 percent and a 2049 demographic rating of 2.4 percent, setting new records for the show. The series also ranked second globally on Netflix’s TV Show category within two weeks of its release, topping charts in 33 countries.

Ad

Following the drama’s popularity, the original web novel experienced a significant surge in views, increasing fivefold, with a 14.6 times rise in revenue, securing its place as the top-ranked web novel on KakaoPage.

Chae Soo-bin, currently on a break, mentioned her plans to travel but described herself as someone who books trips at the last minute rather than planning far in advance. When asked about her career, she expressed hopes of landing good projects in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback