“Girl we knew and we SAW”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals her ideal type as someone who can “carry eight things”

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sent fans into a frenzy with her witty and unexpected remarks about her ideal type. The singer appeared on Dex’s Fridge Interview, where she shared details about her personal life, career, and upcoming solo album Amortage.

However, what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was her unique description of the kind of person she prefers. During the interview, the idol jokingly described her ideal type as someone who could "carry eight things" and be strong enough to fight if necessary. She said,

"Someone like Dex. Can carry eight things. Someone who can carry things for you. And fight"

Fans took to social media to react to her answer. Many fans hilariously pointed out some photos that showed actor Ahn Bo-hyun carrying multiple bags while the BLACKPINK member walked beside him. This sparked playful speculation that her description was indirectly referring to him.

"Jisoo saying her ideal type like.. girl we knew and we SAW, an X user wrote.

"she wants a man that laughs at her jokes, carries her things and shuts up the rest of the time. Queen," an X user wrote.

"Jiso’s ideal type is just straight up Ahn Bohyun? Sorry but how do i move on??" a netizen joked.

"Jisoo saying her ideal type is someone reliable that can carry 4 bags at the the same time... oh girl we know," another person added.

Others were simply entertained by how effortlessly flirty the BLACKPINK star was during the conversation, with some joking that she was practically describing the show’s host, Dex, who fit all her listed criteria.

"She is such a flirt like when she was asked what type, she said can carry 4 bags (strong), can fight, reliable and laugh at her jokes and later said someone who can swim Mind u Dex can do all I HAD NO IDEA HOW FLIRTY JISOO IS LIKE SORRY MOTHER I DIDNT KNOW U PLAY SO WELL," a fan commented.

"The way i gasped when jisoo told dex that he was her type omg," an X user wrote.

"Dex is a really really good host too cus Jisoo talks so comfortably, and as she said they shoot for 3 hours. After watching soo many jisoo’s vids i feel jiso tend to speak fast when she enjoy the conversation," a fan observed.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo on Dex’s Fridge Interview & other updates

The Flower singer further emphasized reliability as an important quality and added that she prefers someone who can appreciate her sense of humor and not whine too much. When asked about physical appearance, she casually mentioned a preference for short hair and a neat style but pointed out that looks don’t matter. She said,

"I don't have a preference when it comes to the look because we all become a skeleton when we die. We all become bones. So it is not that important."

As for the work front, it was recently announced that Jisoo has signed with Warner Records for her solo projects, making her the last BLACKPINK member to confirm an individual record deal. Her highly anticipated debut solo mini-album, Amortage, is set for release on February 14, 2025.

Leading up to the album launch, the idol has been teasing fans with promotional content. She recently unveiled the title poster of Amortage, which quickly went viral for its stunning visuals. Additionally, the album’s tracklist is set to be revealed on February 4, while pre-orders will begin on February 3.

The singer has been juggling her music commitments with her acting career, currently starring in the show Newtopia.

