"Girls went missing or even died just for this"- Fans divided following BOYNEXTDOOR's last-minute cancellation of Bangkok concert amidst earthquake

On Friday, March 28, BOYNEXTDOOR announced the cancellation of their upcoming concert in Bangkok, Thailand, part of their ongoing World Tour, KNOCK ON Vol. 1. The cancellation took place after Myanmar experienced an Mw 7.7 earthquake on March 28 in Myanmar, which affected Thailand as well.

Regardless, many fans and netizens have been angered by the sudden cancellation. People have opined that the group's agency prioritized the artists and their company staff over the audience members who had come to see the concert.

While the statistics of attendees of the concert gone missing or dead following the earthquake have not yet revealed, fans couldn't help but point out the large possibility of the same.

Social media is abuzz as fans and netizens continue to discuss the event. One fan said:

"BOYNEXTDOOR wasn’t criticized for canceling the concert, but for doing it too late. They stayed silent until they were safe—disgusting. Girls went missing or even died just for this. I despise BND and their indifferent fans."

"they didn't comfort fans in a timely manner after the cancellation, and left us without saying anything. They were also very indifferent at the airport, as if they didn't know us" said a fan on X.

"The issue is that the organizers got bnd out asap without giving the fans the same safety notice and now many are stranded, missing, or dead." added another fan.

"The cancellation notice was posted at 3:30 but quickly deleted.ppl thought that means concert was still on since Thailand only got aftershocks. Flights were grounded at 4, but they delayed the real announcement till 5 so fans wouldn’t beat them to tickets." commented a netizen.

On the other hand, fans also defended BOYNEXTDOOR stating that they were helpless due to the situation as well.

"When Bonedo said they were aces, they meant dancing and singing, firefighting and psychology services were not in the resume." stated a fan.

"acting so insensitive and selfish over a situation you know they have no control over is insane. concerts can and will happen again. peoples lives were in danger here and the number one priority rn is everyones safety" added an X user.

"I've seen so many c-onedoors throw so much hate to the boys rather than praying for the safety of those who have been affected. It really is a pain that they think that they're the only onedoors in the fandom." said a netizen.

"idk why this is so focused on people who were just visiting for the concert when thai onedoors are the ones who are most affected, i hope you are staying safe" commented another X user.

On March 29, BOYNEXTDOOR's agency KOZ Entertainment released a statement regarding the cancellation of the boy group's Bangkok concert that was scheduled at the Thuder Dome on March 29. The group is currently conducting their first world tour making various stops including Taipei, Bangkok, Osaka, Singapore, and more.

Here's the statement that has been put out by their agency:

"First, we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the earthquake that occurred on March 28. We sincerely pray for the safety and well-being of everyone during this sudden disaster. Due to the current situation, the BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR “KNOCK ON Vol.1” IN BANGKOK, scheduled for March 29 (Saturday), has been canceled, as we are taking the safety of the audience, artists, and staff as our top priority."

The statement further said,

"We sincerely apologize to the many fans who were looking forward to the Bangkok show, and we ask for your generous understanding. We will provide information about the cancellation process in a separate announcement. Once again, we express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this earthquake, and we sincerely hope for your safety and recovery."

The agency concluded the statement by announcing that BOYNEXTDOOR and the agency's staff members, present in Thailand, are safe and are currently taking steps to return home securely.

