On December 18, 2023, X user @BBOSONGEEEEE, posted two videos about BOYNEXTDOOR on their account, sharing how their security guard allegedly pushed a fan to the ground while the latter was trying to take a picture of the idol at the Incheon International airport.

The video was captioned:

"Excessive security vs. being attached and filming in the first place is the problem. Bonekdo Airport video that divides opinions."

The aforementioned video soon went viral on social media, where fans had varied reactions to the incident. One fan expressed concern to the person who was hit by the security guard and tweeted:

Netizens have mixed opinions about the airport incident with BOYNEXTDOOR

As the aforementioned user posted the two videos on social media, in the first video, it was visible how the security guard pushed a fan whom many referred to as a Saesang, or a representative of a fansite. They stated that the concerned individual should not have come so close to the idol as it would compromise their safety, while some sympathetic users on the internet stated that the way the security guard pushed her may have led to severe injuries.

As the security guard and people at the airport looked behind to see what happened to the fan holding an expensive camera, nobody was seen helping her.

Meanwhile, in the other videos circulating online from the same airport scene, fans can clearly spot group members Jaehyun and Taesan falling on the ground as Saesangs and fans continue to push them to get a glimpse of them or take pictures.

Soon, the bodyguards and security team formed a circle around the BOYNEXTDOOR members to protect them from fans and prevent any further incidents that may harm them.

As the videos went viral, some netizens supported the actions of the security guard, stating that obsessed fans and fansites sometimes forget to keep a safe distance from BOYNEXTDOOR. Others stated that the woman who was pushed could have died on the spot, given the severity with which she was pushed.

Meanwhile, the user who posted the video on their account has been deemed controversial among fans, with many clamoring for the account to be banned:

Fans have emphasized on the safety of the BOYNEXTDOOR members time and again and hoped that the group's security team would come up with better ways to ensure the members' safety next time.