"We felt strengthened by them": BOYNEXTDOOR dish about SEVENTEEN's inspiring performance and acceptance speech at MAMA 2023 during their Weverse live

On Wednesday, November 29, following the end of MAMA 2023, the rookie K-pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR kickstarted a Weverse livestream to spend some time with their fans. During the livestream, the members talked about several events that happened during the two-day award ceremony, such as their special MAMA stage, Jaehyun's collaborative stage with other K-pop idols, and more.

Among the events that made an impact on the members during their attendance at MAMA 2023, BOYNEXTDOOR agreed that SEVENTEEN inspired them the most. The latter's acceptance speech as they bagged their first MAMA daesang brought BOYNEXTDOOR members to tears. Each member had several things to share about SEVENTEEN's inspiring. The group's maknae, Woonhak said,

"Somehow we really, we felt strengthened by them and they really gave us hope and stuff like that for real."

BOYNEXTDOOR and other rookie K-pop groups talk about SEVENTEEN's inspiring performance and acceptance speech at the MAMA 2023

The 13-member K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN was one of the biggest highlights of the year-end award ceremony, MAMA 2023. From the group's show-stopping performance of God of Music and Super to their sob-worthy acceptance speech as they bagged four awards, SEVENTEEN had everyone in the audience feeling a roller coaster of emotions.

Among the artists who were deeply touched by SEVENTEEN included BOYNEXTDOOR, who couldn't help but talk about their influential presence at MAMA 2023. As the rookie group kickstarted their Weverse livestream, they started talking about SEVENTEEN.

The youngest member, Woonhak, initiated the discussion by saying that he learned a lot and felt various emotions during MAMA 2023, thanks to SEVENTEEN.

"Especially today when SEVENTEEN sunbaenim got their Grand Prize and did their acceptance speech, I really almost cried. They were so cool. Really, me and Jaaehyun-hyung kept saying they were cool," Woonhak said.

To this, Sungho added,

"But really, I don't know how much was shown on live broadcast but when SEVENTEEN was performing, they did that comment during the stage right? "Artists, audiences, please all stand up", and we all stood up then and had so much fun and enjoyed for real."

Sungho said that he felt SEVENTEEN were truly admirable every time he watched them perform. He also shared that he wants to make a similar impact in the future. Other members also agreed with these opinions and shared that their speech strengthened them and that their words gave them much hope.

The group's leader, Jaehyun, also added that SEVENTEEN personally talked to the group about BOYNEXTDOOR's future.

"We sat beside them right, and what they said was, "It's important how far you go." They're really anticipating how BOYNEXTDOOR will be in the future. We have to go until the end."

They ended their talk about SEVENTEEN by congratulating the group on their first MAMA daesang and promising they'd follow in their footsteps as their juniors.

In addition to BOYNEXTDOOR, other rookie K-pop boy groups like RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and even ATEEZ's Wooyoung talked about SEVENTEEN's influential and inspiring presence at the MAMA 2023.

As several artists congratulate and share their experience of being deeply inspired by SEVENTEEN at the MAMA 2023, their first daesang and their impressive nine-year-long career in the industry shine brighter than ever.