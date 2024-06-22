Ha Sung-woon reveals a sweet message sent by BTS Jimin’ during Military service

On June 22, an excerpt from Ha Sung-woon's latest interview with magazine GQ Korea for July 2024 issue circulated on social media where the singer shared a sweet message he received from BTS' Jimin during the military service. Ha Sung-woon revealed that while he was enlisted for mandatory conscription, Jimin called, confessing that he regretted not calling him during his service.

Big Planet Made Entertainment announced on April 23, 2024, that the South Korean singer Ha Sung-woon completed his military service and was discharged as a corporal.

Ha Sung-woon revealed that BTS' Jimin's text became the best consolation

During the interview with the media outlet, Ha Sung-woon shared his experiences regarding his recent conscription, changes in personality, and many more details. He stated, as translated by X user @clouds_zip:

"When someone texts me, 'Are you doing well? Usually, people outside don't really care about the people inside. When they're busy, they will just forget and not think about it. 'Oh right, he went to the military, right? This just means that people outside feel like time flies so fast."

He continued,

I sometimes think about my comrades these days when I am busy. I wonder if they are doing alright since the day must've been so long for them."

He added how Jimin, who was also doing his military service, called him and apologized. When Ha Sung-woon asked the BTS member the reason for his sorry, Jimin stated that while he was enlisted for his mandatory military service, he never called. Ha Sung-woon stated, as translated by X user @clouds_zip:

"Once (BTS) Jimin, who was in the military called me and said that he was sorry. I asked him, "Why are you sorry?" and laughed because I knew exactly how he felt. He said, "Hyung, I played too much when you were in the military... I am so sorry that I didn't called you..." So to that I answered, "Hey, you see? Right? You can now feel how hard it was for me right? But now I'm getting out!"

Soon, Ha Sung-woon's information about Jimin's message went viral on social media, and fans could not stop admiring the latter's thoughtful gesture.

The fandom also cited how the singer thought about his friend's military time after undergoing challenging situations during his military service. Instead of putting himself first, Jimin called Ha Sung-woon and apologized as he did not call him when was serving. Fans prayed for the singer's well-being and wished he would fight the challenges head-on during conscription.

Ha Sung-woon also revealed new experiences he felt during his military service and stated, as translated by X user @clouds_zip:

"I did. I never really understood the words, 'Men need to go to the military, a boy needs to go to the military to become a man,' but now I understand it. Come to think of it, I became a bit more mature. Since I was too tired, I really wanted to receive consolation."

He continued,

I feel apologetic for people that I may have made a mistake in the past. I think of the grateful moments, and I feel so thankful and touched by the people who contact me when I am thinking about the moments (His eyes become teary)."

In recent news, BigHit Music announced that BTS' Jimin would release his second studio album, MUSE, in two physical versions, including Blooming and Serenade, and has unveiled multiple concept photos for the upcoming record. The new release will document the idol's journey of discovering the source of his inspiration and will include seven tracks, including the fan song Closer Than This, which was released in December 2023.

Jimin began mandatory conscription on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he would serve the remaining period of his duty as an active-duty soldier.