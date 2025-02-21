On the morning of February 14, BH Entertainment confirmed to iMBC Entertainment that Han Ji-min has received an offer to star in Efficient Meeting of Singles and is currently considering it positively.

The drama follows a woman who, after deciding to embrace love, meets two men with contrasting personalities on a blind date, ultimately discovering the true essence of love. Han Ji-min has been offered the lead role, with filming set to begin in the first half of the year.

Plot of Efficient Meeting of Singles

If the actress confirms her role in the upcoming drama, she will portray a hotelier yearning for love. Determined to find her perfect match, the protagonist embarks on a journey of blind dates, where she becomes intrigued by two men with distinct personalities, as per MyDramaList.

"Han Ji-min has been offered a role in 'Efficient Meeting of Singles' and is positively reviewing it." her agency said.

As she navigates her relationships with both, each offering a unique dynamic, she gradually uncovers the true essence of love. The character is expected to deliver a heartfelt and realistic portrayal of the emotions and dilemmas modern women face when it comes to love and marriage.

More About Han Ji-min

Han Ji-min recently gained attention for her role in SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout, where she portrays Ji-yoon, a highly competent headhunting company CEO involved in a sweet romance with Lee Joon-hyuk’s character.

The actress began her career with minor roles in All In and Dae Jang Geum before gaining recognition in the revenge drama Resurrection. She quickly established herself as a leading actress, starring in period dramas like Capital Scandal and Yi San, as well as contemporary series such as Cain and Abel and Padam Padam.

Her versatility shone in romantic dramas like Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, and The Light in Your Eyes. Han’s critically acclaimed performance in the 2018 film Miss Baek earned her the Best Actress award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

She continued to expand her portfolio with the omnibus drama Our Blues and the fantasy-comedy Behind Your Touch, where she played a veterinarian with psychometric abilities. In the film, she appeared in Kwak Jae-yong's A Year-End Medley, showcasing her charm in a romantic comedy setting.

In 2023, she was cast as Kang Ji-yoon, the CEO of a top headhunting firm, in Love Scout, a romance drama that premiered on January 3, 2025. Her character is a fiercely competitive and career-driven woman who relies heavily on her secretary, Yoo Eun-ho, a warm and capable single father. As she navigates her professional and personal life, the series explores her journey of self-discovery and love.

In other news, since last summer, she has been publicly dating Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon.

More details about the release date and cast are yet to be released.

