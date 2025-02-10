According to Good Data Corporation's weekly rankings released on February 5, Love Scout claimed the top spot as the most buzzworthy TV drama. In addition, Ju Ji-hoon topped the list of the most buzzworthy actors, while Lee Jun-hyuk and Han Ji-min ranked second and third among drama cast members.

The rankings, compiled from a wide range of online sources, including news articles, blogs, communities, videos, and social media, also featured tvN’s When the Stars Gossip at number two on the drama list, and MBC’s Motel California held strong at number three.

Most buzzworthy K-drama and actor lists

Channel A’s Check in Hanyang and KBS 2TV’s For Eagle Brothers secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Additionally, two upcoming dramas made their debut: MBC’s Undercover High School at number nine and SBS’s Buried Hearts at number ten. The full top 10 TV drama list this week includes:

Trending

SBS' Love Scout tvN's When the Stars Gossip MBC's Motel California Channel A's Check in Hanyang KBS2's For Eagle Brothers ENA's Namib KBS2's My Merry Marriage KBS2's Cinderella Game MBC's Undercover High School SBS's Buried Hearts

In addition, the newly integrated actor list—which now includes cast members from OTT shows—saw Ju Ji-hoon top the rankings for his role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Other notable entries included Choo Young-woo, Cha Joo-young, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Min-ho, and Gong Hyo-jin.

Ju Ji-hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Lee Jun-hyuk for Love Scout Han Ji-min for Love Scout Choo Young-woo for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Cha Joo-young for The Queen Who Crowns Lee Min-ho for When the Stars Gossip Lee Hyun-wook for The Queen Who Crowns Na In-woo for Motel California Lee Se-young for Motel California Gong Hyo-jin for When the Stars Gossip

Love Scout episode 10 becomes the most popular among 20-49 year olds

In the tenth episode of SBS's drama Love Scout, which aired on February 7, the evolving romance between Ji-yoon (Han Ji-min) and Eun-ho (Lee Joon-hyuk) managed to overcome a fateful twist, delivering a deeply moving experience. The drama is directed by Ham Joon-ho and Kim Jae-hong, written by Ji-eun, and produced by Studio S and Io Contents Group.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode achieved viewership ratings of 10.9% nationwide, 10.7% in the metropolitan area, peaking at 13.3%, and 3% among the 20-49 target age demographic—earning it the top spot among concurrent and Friday mini-series dramas and confirming its unrivaled popularity.

In the tenth episode, Ji-yoon is devastated upon learning that the child her father despised was the one he had desperately saved, intensifying her feelings of abandonment. Overwhelmed, she withdraws, creating an invisible barrier between her and Eun-ho, who silently supports her as she grapples with her sorrow.

After visiting her father’s crypt and confessing that her resentment masked deep longing, Ji-yoon rekindles her connection with Eun-ho. Amid a turbulent corporate battle involving leaked information and investment fraud, Eun-ho emerges as her steadfast protector. Their bond grows stronger.

Love Scout's finale episode is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

