When will Love Scout finale air? Production team addresses postponement rumors following Episode 9 reschedule announcement

SBS's latest office romance drama Love Scout stunned the fans last week with a sudden cancellation of the latest episode broadcast. The episode was rescheduled to a later date, much to the fans' relief. The reason for the postponed schedule was cited as the Lunar New Year holiday.

Episode 9 of Love Scout which was scheduled to broadcast on January 31, 2025, was postponed to February 1, 2025. A special episode was aired instead. Fans were disappointed at the sudden cancellation. Some believed that the show would be further postponed due to the upcoming 2025 Harbin Winter Asian Games starting on February 7.

However, according to Herald Pop's January 31 article, SBS confirmed that the drama will air as scheduled. Episodes 10 and 11 of Love Scout will air on February 7 and 8, respectively, whereas the final episode 12 will air on Friday, February 14.

Meanwhile, on January 30, with the news of the postponement, SBS also released new stills from the show and addressed the schedule for the remaining episodes. They stated:

"With only four episodes left, Ji Yun and Eun Ho, who have come to care for each other, will continue to grow through their mature love. Please stay with us until the end of ‘Love Scout."

What has happened on Love Scout so far?

Love Scout follows Kang Ji-yun (played by Han Ji-min), a successful CEO of a headhunter firm named Peoplez. She is a headstrong businesswoman but equally clumsy in her personal life.

Her life begins to change when Yu Eun-ho joins her company as her secretary. Eun-ho is a single father to a toddler named Yu Byeol. As Ji-yun and Eun-ho begin to work together, they spend time and develop feelings for each other. Episode 9 onwards, we notice the couple developing their romantic relationship further. After a heartfelt confession, they begin their sweet romance.

In the preview for episode 10 of the drama, we see new developments as Ji-yun has to face her work rival again. Other supporting characters also make some revelations that could cause a strain on the lead couple's budding romance. Ji-yun and Eun-ho's past connection becomes a weak point for both of them, but they power through it as they come to terms with reality.

Love Scout premiered on January 3, 2025. It was initially slated to complete airing on February 8, 2025, but due to the broadcast delays, the drama will now complete its 12-episode run on February 14, 2025. The drama has had a steady and rising viewership rating since its release. It recently achieved peak viewership ratings of 12.3% as reported by Wikitree on January 26.

The drama has been the talk of the town since its release due to a fresh take on office and romance. While it does have some known tropes of past connections and contrasting lead characters, the actor's performance and the steady progression of the story have kept the viewers hooked.

