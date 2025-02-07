Motel California episode 9 recap: Kang-hee and Yeon-soo start dating

Motel California is an MBC drama starring Lee Se-young and Na In-woo that premiered on January 10, 2025. Directed by Kim Hyung-min and written by Lee Seo-yoon, the 12-episode series airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

The story follows Ji Kang-hee, who returns to her hometown after a 12-year absence and reconnects with her first love, Cheon Yeon-soo, who now works as a veterinarian in the village. Having grown up at Motel California, Kang-hee endured constant judgment due to her mixed-race background and family difficulties. After leaving at 20 to build a successful career as an interior designer in Seoul, her return stirs up unresolved emotions and unexpected challenges.

In episode 9 of Motel California, Seok-kyung proposes to Kang-hee, only to be rejected. Kang-hee and Yeon-soo start dating openly but face opposition.

Motel California episode 9 recap: Kang-hee gets into an accident

The episode opens with Yeon-soo asking Kang-hee to date him. Kang-hee kisses him as her answer. However, Kang-hee feels weird about having accepted the necklace gifted by Seok-kyung, who plans on putting all the rumors about her to rest. Yeon-soo laughs it off, saying it is not that big of a matter. Kang-hee decides to speak to Seok-kyung once he is back.

The next day, as Kang-hee leaves Motel California, she receives roses from various people, which lead her to Seok-kyung's big proposal. The news spreads through Hana-eup as people are surprised about how much money Seok-kyung spent on the proposal.

Unable to buy the same necklace that Seok-kyung had gifted Kang-hee, Yeon-soo starts working harder. Seok-kyung speaks to Yeon-soo about him dating Kang-hee. Yeon-soo tells him that he cannot just be her friend since he intends on spending his life with her. After letting him know of his worries, he promises not to interfere unless he mistreats Kang-hee.

Kang-hee tells Ah-reum about her dating Yeon-soo. Ah-reum, in return, confesses to her about her feelings for Seung-eon. Kang-hee supports her and tells her about Seung-eon buying a huge flower bouquet for her. The next day, Kang-hee goes out with Yeon-soo, with Seung-eon, Han-woo, and Ah-reum keeping an eye out for them. However, Heon-yeol captures pictures of them kissing and sends them to Seok-kyung.

Back in Seoul, while discussing his proposal to Kang-hee, Esther tells Seok-kyung that she did not reject him in the past; she just rejected an arranged marriage. He was her first love. While shopping for her unborn child, Seok-kyung sees Victor being flirty with another woman and punches him. Esther rushes to them and clarifies that the woman was Victor's cousin. Victor asks Seok-kyung not to hang out too much around Esther.

Yeon-soo's mother goes to a meditation camp and ignores all calls. Meanwhile, Yeon-soo and Kang-hee date secretly. They decide to date openly, and Yeon-soo buys couple rings for them. After the elders in Hana-eup see Kang-hee and Yeon-soo together, they approach Nan-woo to express their sympathy to her since they think she got dumped. Han-woo comes to her rescue and takes her away with an excuse.

As Kang-hee is spending some time with Yeon-soo, Ah-reum comes with her mother, and Kang-hee helps her to a room. Ah-reum's father abuses her mother. Kang-hee calls Chun-pil and hears Jeong-gu's voice. Unknown to Kang-hee, Chun-pil is actually receiving treatment in the hospital, and Jeong-gu is there to visit him.

Yeon-soo's mother comes back but continues to avoid him. Kang-hee goes to Seoul for work and meets Seok-kyung, who seems to be absent-minded. She also meets Esther, and while driving her home, they find Victor kissing Emily, the same woman who was with him earlier. Esther starts crying as her belly starts hurting, and Kang-hee takes her to a hospital in this episode of Motel California.

Meanwhile, Chun-pil comes back to Hana-eup and hears about Kang-hee and Yeon-soo dating. Kang-hee meets Jeong-gu and goes back to Motel California to find Chun-pil there. He asks Kang-hee not to see Yeon-soo. Surprised that Chun-pil is opposed to them dating, Yeon-soo and Kang-hee decide to go on a drive to Seoul for some fresh air. However, they meet with an accident, and Kang-hee is rushed to the hospital.

The next episode of Motel California is scheduled to be released on February 8.

