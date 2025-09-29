"Have they learned nothing from 2018-2019 BTS?"- Fans slam HYBE after Ni-ki reveals ENHYPEN's exhausting work schedule

On September 27, 2025, ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki raised concerns among fans after his late-night Weverse Live. The youngest member casually mentioned that he had only four hours of sleep before heading back to work. He also compared their situation to a meme about office workers who barely rest before returning to their jobs. It seemed like a lighthearted remark, but it quickly triggered alarms within the fandom. The update highlighted how demanding the group’s current schedule has become. The septet manages between constant travel, filming, concerts, and brand activities. Ni-ki hinted at how little downtime the members have had lately. His words reminded fans of the immense pressure idols face behind the glamour of global fame. As translated by user @ahgasela on X, the singer said,&quot;i have to wake up in 4 hours… i have to go to work again in 4 hours… you know that meme about coming home from work, lying down on the bed for just a moment and then immediately heading out again? That’s exactly what ENHYPEN’s schedule is like these days.&quot;Soon after, social media was flooded with reactions. Many fans expressed anger at HYBE and BELIFT, accusing the companies of overworking ENHYPEN. They pointed to similarities with BTS’s demanding 2018–2019 schedule. The Mic Drop group had earlier admitted they were close to disbanding due to burnout. An X user, @rosiediangelo99, wrote,Rose Min⁷, CPA @rosiediangelo99LINKThey shouldn't overwork these boys! Have they learned nothing from 2018-2019 BTS? Bts almost disband because they were absolutely exhausted and overworked.ENGENEs (the group's fandom) argued that the members now seem to be facing the same risks, as they are running on little sleep and endless commitments. While some fans acknowledged that the boys love performing and meeting their fans, the general mood online was one of frustration and worry.lucky lay 🦇 @tteokboheeLINKLMAOOOOO but seriously i feel sorry for them :')) they're constantly working so so hard they deserve the bestirina⭒ @_lovehee_LINKeven though they genuinely love what they do, the reality of their job demands so many sacrifices. endless rehearsals, constant travel, back to back appearances..it's a cycle where rest is almost a luxury for them. it breaks my heart knowing how much it costs them physically +nebula 𝜗ৎ @KookChimrollsLINK@ahgasela isn’t this like BTS’s schedule around the 2018-2019 times when they were overworked asf? This is so sad these guys are in their early twenties and are being overworked to the brimmiu @cherisheeseungLINK@ahgasela He has to wake up in 4 hours and he’s on a live? that’s just sad tbh he barely gonna get 2-3 hours of sleepNetizens urged the group to get a proper break. They emphasized that rest should not be seen as a luxury but as a necessity for long-term health.june @JuneRightHereLINKi love how ni-ki is so honest with us. but can we talk about how hectic enha’s schedule is? belift needs to give them a long break. the boys need to rest.🦊🎸 @kaedeharadaveLINKthese boys needs some REAL VACATION! LET THEM REST! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BELIFTLABKria✭• saw enha⭒ @enkriskeLINKAND that's why they need a whole fking year off. No cameras, no work... nothing. Just them, their families and peace.ENHYPEN’s hectic 2025 schedule: tours, comebacks, and fashion weekThe frustration comes amid ENHYPEN’s busy schedule. The group is currently in the middle of their WALK THE LINE world tour, which has taken them across Japan, North America, and Europe since the summer. August and September featured consecutive concerts in cities like Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and Paris. This was immediately followed by appearances at Milan Fashion Week, where the members arrived as PRADA's ambassadors.MFW: The Prada Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week. (Image via Getty)Earlier this year, ENHYPEN made a major comeback with their sixth mini-album, Desire: Unleash, in June. It followed high-profile performances at Coachella and appearances on U.S. television. The album became a double-million seller and earned the group multiple music show wins. Alongside their musical promotions, the members have been active as brand ambassadors and attending international fashion shows. These include their recent appearance at Prada’s Spring/Summer showcase in Milan.In October, ENHYPEN will wrap up their WALK THE LINE tour with two nights in Singapore before returning to Seoul for a three-day finale at the KSPO Dome.