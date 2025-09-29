  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "Have they learned nothing from 2018-2019 BTS?"- Fans slam HYBE after Ni-ki reveals ENHYPEN's exhausting work schedule

"Have they learned nothing from 2018-2019 BTS?"- Fans slam HYBE after Ni-ki reveals ENHYPEN's exhausting work schedule

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 29, 2025 12:17 GMT
Ni-ki reveals ENHYPEN
Ni-ki reveals ENHYPEN's exhausting work schedule (Images via X/@ENHYPEN)

On September 27, 2025, ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki raised concerns among fans after his late-night Weverse Live. The youngest member casually mentioned that he had only four hours of sleep before heading back to work. He also compared their situation to a meme about office workers who barely rest before returning to their jobs. It seemed like a lighthearted remark, but it quickly triggered alarms within the fandom.

The update highlighted how demanding the group’s current schedule has become. The septet manages between constant travel, filming, concerts, and brand activities. Ni-ki hinted at how little downtime the members have had lately. His words reminded fans of the immense pressure idols face behind the glamour of global fame. As translated by user @ahgasela on X, the singer said,

"i have to wake up in 4 hours… i have to go to work again in 4 hours… you know that meme about coming home from work, lying down on the bed for just a moment and then immediately heading out again? That’s exactly what ENHYPEN’s schedule is like these days."
also-read-trending Trending
Soon after, social media was flooded with reactions. Many fans expressed anger at HYBE and BELIFT, accusing the companies of overworking ENHYPEN.

They pointed to similarities with BTS’s demanding 2018–2019 schedule. The Mic Drop group had earlier admitted they were close to disbanding due to burnout. An X user, @rosiediangelo99, wrote,

ENGENEs (the group's fandom) argued that the members now seem to be facing the same risks, as they are running on little sleep and endless commitments. While some fans acknowledged that the boys love performing and meeting their fans, the general mood online was one of frustration and worry.

Netizens urged the group to get a proper break. They emphasized that rest should not be seen as a luxury but as a necessity for long-term health.

ENHYPEN’s hectic 2025 schedule: tours, comebacks, and fashion week

The frustration comes amid ENHYPEN’s busy schedule. The group is currently in the middle of their WALK THE LINE world tour, which has taken them across Japan, North America, and Europe since the summer.

August and September featured consecutive concerts in cities like Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and Paris. This was immediately followed by appearances at Milan Fashion Week, where the members arrived as PRADA's ambassadors.

MFW: The Prada Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week. (Image via Getty)
Earlier this year, ENHYPEN made a major comeback with their sixth mini-album, Desire: Unleash, in June. It followed high-profile performances at Coachella and appearances on U.S. television. The album became a double-million seller and earned the group multiple music show wins.

Alongside their musical promotions, the members have been active as brand ambassadors and attending international fashion shows. These include their recent appearance at Prada’s Spring/Summer showcase in Milan.

In October, ENHYPEN will wrap up their WALK THE LINE tour with two nights in Singapore before returning to Seoul for a three-day finale at the KSPO Dome.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
