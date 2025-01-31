"He is so rare, unique, and deep"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung talked about his most precious talent during SimInvest interview         

On January 31, 2025, Siminvest by Sinarmas Sekuritas shared an exclusive interview featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung. During the conversation which is available on the company's official YouTube channel, the male artist was asked about his most precious talent. In response, he stated, that curiosity was one of the things that he never lost.

He mentioned that as individuals grow, they often lose interest in the things they love. However, he remained someone who had deep curiosity despite aging. The K-pop idol added, as translated by X user @naver_taehyung:

"What I think is my most precious talent is…Even as I grow older, I never lose interest in the things that I’ve liked… Curiosity… With regard to curiosity, I still have a lot of it. Sometimes, as we age, our passion or interest in what we love might fade, but I think I'm someone who remains deeply curious no matter how much time passes."

Subsequently, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest comment about his most precious talent circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed their opinion about the artist's statement, and an X user tweeted:

"One reason why I admire this man is his character. He is so rare, unique, and deep. Oh, Kim Taehyung, I like you so so much."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung's response was "thoughtful" and "insightful." They praised his personality and endearing attitude toward life.

"Curiosity really is a talent. It pushes you to search for answers, to learn and try. I'm sure this curiosity helped him master all he does, whether if it is singing, dancing, posing for photoshoots or being accepted at an elite unit in the military. Never stop being curious, Tae," a fan reacted.

"As always, such a thoughtful and insightful response from Tae! It really highlights his enduring passion and curiosity, which are such defining traits of his personality. His ability to maintain that sense of wonder and interest as he grows older is not only admirable but also inspiring," a fan shared.

"He makes it easy to love him every day," a fan commented.

Many fans talked about BTS' Kim Taehyung's creative mindset. They added that the male artist had a "beautiful soul" which encouraged him to be curious about everything.

"Curiosity serves as the cornerstone of creativity. A sincere enthusiasm for discovery and education is crucial for the act of creation. The pleasure and excitement derived from curiosity can alleviate our fear about embarking on entirely new exprns. Damn, Tae i love your mind,"- a user reacted.

"His mindset alone is enough to fall in love with him,"- a user shared.

"One of the things I love about him and it's one of the things that connected me to him. Curiosity about life, art etc is such an underrated quality. Beautiful soul. His interview answers are always well thought out and insightful,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung talked about differences in working with the band and solo activities

During the Siminvest interview, BTS' Kim Taehyung talked about the differences between working with group members and engaging in solo activities. He disclosed that during individual promotions, he has to take part in all the decision-making by himself. The idol further disclosed that things get challenging sometimes. He added, as translated by @naver_taehyung on X:

"When doing BTS activities with the members, I just have to work hard on what I’m told. But during solo activities, there are things I have to make all the decisions by myself. Since there are no strong shoulders [to lean on], it’s sometimes hard. Even though I can do what I want, since there are no members’ shoulders, it’s a little lonely."

BTS' Kim Taehyung also spoke about how he keeps in touch with his friends and band members despite having an occupied schedule. He added:

"We had a tour and overseas schedule too. Since we were always busy, during those days we kept in touch just via phone and it was fun though. When my busy schedules are over and I have some free time, I meet with my friends and go on trips, just naturally in my own way."

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

