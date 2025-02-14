"He's very beyond that"- Fans hilariously react as Ju Ji-hoon is set to play a neighborhood unemployed man in The Witch

GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-Eui will star in the mystery romance K-drama The Witch, premiering on February 15. Stills released on February 14 show Ju Ji-hoon at a police station, amusing fans with his role as an unemployed man.

Adapted from Kang Full’s webtoon, the drama follows a woman exiled as a "witch" after men who love her mysteriously die.

The newly released still cuts from The Witch featured not only Ju Ji-hoon but also Yoon Park and Hyun Bong-sik, sparking curiosity about their roles in the drama.

One image shows two men being questioned side by side at a police station, seemingly involved in a fight. Ju Ji-hoon appears disheveled, dressed in a blue tracksuit that gives off the impression of a neighborhood slacker, while Yoon Park, wearing a white shirt, resembles an ordinary office worker.

Hyun Bong-sik, playing a detective, stands between them, seemingly attempting to mediate the situation. Director Kim Tae-kyun shared that this scene highlights the remarkable skills of Dong-jin (Jinyoung), a highly sought-after data miner. With such an unusual setup, audiences are eager to learn more about the circumstances surrounding these characters and the performances they will deliver.

The production team revealed that The Witch has gathered an impressive lineup of special appearances, including Ju Ji-hoon. They further noted that Joo Ji-hoon, Yoon Park, Hyun Bong-sik, and Kim Hye-ok would make cameo appearances in the first episode, adding to the drama’s appeal.

Seeing the stills of Ju Ji-hoon, fans have some interesting observations:

"(((unemployed man))) he’s very beyond for that" said one fan.

"Crown Prince, Light shop owner, School Chairman / Architect, Doctor... Now he ended up as an unemployed neighbor" said another.

"unemployed" man he's perpetually employed" noted another.

Fans have found this role to be quite different from his usual picks.

"they did him dirty HAHAHAHHA" another fan responded.

"The neighborhood unemployed man in Kang Full universe ik of so far is Kim Youngtak?" commented another.

The Witch: Plot, cast and more

The drama follows Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui), a woman ostracized by her village due to a supposed curse that brings misfortune to any man who loves her. Isolated and resigned to her fate, she believes her presence only brings harm. However, her world shifts when she crosses paths again with Dong-jin (Jinyoung), a data miner determined to break the cycle.

Specializing in statistical analysis, Dong-jin embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind Mi-jeong’s alleged curse. Risking his safety, he seeks to challenge the mysterious tragedies surrounding her, hoping to clear her name and free her from society’s judgment. As their bond deepens, they navigate a journey of danger, love, and secrets.

In the trailer of The Witch, Mi-jeong is seen walking alone on a snowy path as an accident unfolds. She spends her school days in solitude until Dong-jin notices her. Years later, their fates intertwine once more when he spots her on a train—his eyes filled with hope, while hers brim with tears.

Jinyoung, a member of GOT7 and JJ Project, made his acting debut in Dream High 2 before taking on supporting roles. He landed his first lead in He Is Psychometric. Roh Jeong-eui is known for her roles in Phantom Detective, 18 Again, Our Beloved Summer, and Hierarchy. She also co-hosted SBS’s Inkigayo from April 2022 to April 2023.

