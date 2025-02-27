“He’s so effortlessly cool”– Fans react as Stray Kids’ Hyunjin departs for Milan Fashion Week in a head-to-toe Versace look

On February 27, 2025, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin departed from South Korea to attend the Versace Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show in Milan. The event is scheduled to take place at 4 AM KST on February 28.

As the Versace’s ambassador, the Stray Kids' star will be representing the brand at the high-profile gathering. His overall airport look sparked reactions from fans. An X user wrote:

"He’s so effortlessly cool. I’m obsessed."

The 24-year-old arrived at Incheon Airport in a black silk-blend knit turtleneck and a brown SS25 Versace overcoat. He wore blue Barocco slim-fit jeans with a Medusa Heritage leather belt.

He finished the look with black Luciano boots, a black Protea large-shoulder bag, and black sunglasses. His nearly shaved kiwi buzz cut was a sharp change from the pink hair he had last week. Fans are reacting to Hyunjin's latest appearance, with many saying he never "disappoints."

"The face Hyunjin THE FACE. Absolute masterpiece," a fan remarked.

"He knows damn well how to make his own runaway," a user said.

"I knew he wouldn't dissappoint," another netizen commented.

Others are wishing him a safe journey and a great time at Milan Fashion Week.

"I wish you the best trip possible," a person mentioned.

"Safe flight baby kiwi," a viewer shared.

"Have the best time at Milan Fashion Week!," another fan added.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin previously attended Milan Fashion Week in 2024

This isn’t Stary Kids' Hyunjin’s first time at Milan Fashion Week. He made his official debut as Versace’s global ambassador on February 23, 2024, at the brand’s Fall-Winter 2024 show. Seated next to Anne Hathaway, he gained significant media and fan attention.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin (Image via Instagram/@hyunjinnnn)

This was his first Milan Fashion Week appearance since Versace named him its first Korean male ambassador in July 2023. The K-pop idol wore a black two-piece suit with a satin-like finish that reflected the event’s lighting.

He wore black boots, accessorizing with chain necklaces, stud earrings, rings, and black nail polish. His slicked-back hair had soft tendrils framing his face. In May 2023, the Korean rapper attended Dua Lipa’s "La Vacanza" collection launch in Cannes, France.

The Seongnae-dong native has worked closely with Versace beyond public appearances. He led the Versace Holiday 2023 campaign, featuring luxury fashion promotions. The brand also custom-designed outfits for his performances on Stray Kids’ dominATE world tour, inspired by its 1990s archives.

In other news, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan attended Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. On Feb. 26, 2025, he arrived at Fendi’s Milan HQ wearing an all-cream outfit, featuring an off-the-shoulder knit, a camel tank, long crepe pants, and white sneakers. He carried a black Fendi bag. The Stray Kids member was named an ambassador this January.

