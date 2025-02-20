"Hyunjin's mom is so cute"- Fans react as Stray Kids' member reveals how his mom helped him get the perfect head shape

On February 18, 2025, Stray Kids' Hyunjin appeared for a makeover on South Korean beauty vlogger Risabae's YouTube channel. The two discussed various topics throughout the video, including the idol's makeup journey and his latest buzz haircut.

Ad

Ad

Trending

While Risabae was attempting the second look on Hyunjin, she complimented him, saying he has a perfect head shape and calling it "pretty." The Stray Kids' rapper immediately replied,

"To make my head perfectly round, my mom apparently kneaded my head since i was young. She'd avoid letting me lay down on a flat surface, hold my neck... and squish squish."

Ad

He then praised his mother, saying she is the prettiest person he has ever seen. Netizens subsequently took to the internet to discuss how the Stray Kids' vocalist talks about his parents, particularly his mother. One fan on X wrote:

"I love when hyunjin talk about his parents. hyunjin’s mom is so cute as her son."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also praised the idol's mother for her efforts in shaping his head, as some found the incident rather endearing.

"Can we talk about the way hyune talks about his mom on risbaes channel. how she made sure to hold him as a baby so his head would be round. and how pretty she is. somebody sedate me," a STAY commented on X.

Ad

"She did a perfect job!" one netizen wrote.

Additionally, fans complimented the idol for the way he talks about his mother, as they called him a "green flag."

"A man that respects and loves his mom is a walking green flag," wrote a fan.

"Yes, that’s a sign he is a good man, the way he talks about his mum," another remarked.

Ad

"He‘s so sweet. the way he talks so sweetly about his mom. that makes his eyes shine," commented one other STAY.

More about Hyunjin from the boyband Stray Kids

Stray Kids dancer, rapper, and vocalist Hyunjin (Image via Instagram@hynjinnnn)

Hyunjin, or Hwang Hyun-jin, is a member of the popular boyband Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment. He is a rapper, dancer, singer, and the visual of the group. He first appeared in Mnet's 2017 survival show Stray Kids for the formation of JYP Entertainment's then-new idol group. Hyunjin made his official debut on March 25, 2018, with the group's EP I Am Not.

Ad

The Stray Kids' vocalist went on to host MBC's Show! Music Core from February 2019 to February 2021. He also participated in KBS's project group Bbangbbangz in December 2019, performing covers of popular songs like GOT7's Just Right and Red Velvet's Psycho on the South Korean show Music Bank.

The Little Star singer also ranks as Stray Kids' fourth most credited songwriter, boasting 29 KOMCA credits as of January 2025, following closely behind his bandmates 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han).

Ad

Furthermore, he has made nine contributions to Stray Kids' SKZ-Record/Player project, including solo songs such as Little Star, Ice Cream, Long for You, Contradicting, and Hey You. Some of these tracks were featured on the digital compilation album SKZ-Replay, which was released in December 2022.

The Long For You singer was also named ambassador for Givenchy Beauty in February 2025 and is featured in the March 2025 issue of Marie Claire Korea.

In other news, Stray Kids recently successfully concluded their three-day fan meet, called SKZ 5' Clock, held from February 14 to 16 at Incheon's Inspire Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback