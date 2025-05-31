“He’s getting comfortable being around people” — Fans react as BIGBANG’s T.O.P addresses past drug scandal at ‘Squid Game 3' pre-release event in LA

On May 29, 2025, BIGBANG's T.O.P, also known as Choi Seung-hyun, showed up in L.A. for a pre-promo affair for Squid Game season 3. The official press conference followed the next day, on May 30. During the Q&A, he broke his silence on his 2017 drug case, something he hadn’t talked about publicly in years. He started by referencing his Squid Game character.

The K-pop idol played a new character called Thanos in season 2 of the Netflix hit. Thanos is a fallen rapper who joins the deadly contest after his music career crashes due to drug use and losses from crypto investments. He’s buried in debt and sees the game as a last shot.

While talking about the part, T.O.P said the role hit close to home. He described Thanos as someone young, lost, and stuck on heavy substances. To prepare for it, the South Korean singer looked into how drugs mess with the head, like panic, mood dips, and shaky emotions.

T.O.P added that he had deep talks with director Hwang Dong-hyuk about shaping the character. Every detail was discussed. He admitted the role made him look back on his own mess-ups. However, thanks to the director’s support, the artist felt ready to take it on. About the past controversy, the former BIGBANG star continued:

"Also, I have made my mistakes in the past and I have to come face to face with those mistakes when I was playing this character. So, I needed to muster up a lot of courage to take on this role but Director Hwang gave me so much trust so that I could have the confidence to play this role and while creating this character Thanos, I could self-reflect about my past and I think I can finally move on to a new chapter of my life, so I learned a lot from this character."

Back in 2017, T.O.P got a 10-month jail term, which was put on hold for two years, after he was handed a suspended sentence for using marijuana while enlisted in the military. Fans appreciated his openness about past controversies and have shown strong support for his comeback.

"I’m so happy that he’s getting comfortable being around people and fans again and may life always bring him peace and happiness. looking forward to this new chapter of his life and can’t wait to see more of it, he deserves all the love in the world❤️‍🩹," an X user commented.

fra🍀 @pmojiyoong i’m so happy that he’s getting comfortable being around people and fans again and may life always bring him peace and happiness. looking forward to this new chapter of his life and can’t wait to see more of it, he deserves all the love in the world❤️‍🩹

After the controversy, the now 37-year-old still worked with BIGBANG for a while and was part of their 2022 drop, Still Life. Later, T.O.P left YG Entertainment and quit BIGBANG in 2023. Since then, he has kept minimal public appearances.

"MASSIVE respect to SeungHyun‼️The way he personally said that being Thanos in SG made him reflect on his past experiences 😭😭 I really wish knets to change their view to father TOP again❤️‍🩹," a fan remarked.

"You deserved all the warmest hugs all the world for being so brave thru out, Choi Seunghyun 🥹 You did well our strongest moon man!" a user mentioned.

"My Tabi 😭😭😭 I’ve always been here waiting for this... now just be happy and reap the rewards of your hard work 🥹," a person shared.

Admirers are expressing deep support for T.O.P’s response, praising his honesty and courage in addressing past mistakes. Many shared emotional messages, saying they’re proud of his growth and grateful that his new role helped him heal and move forward.

"Now I’m crying 😭; you are an amazing human been Choi SeungHyun; you deserve the best of the life. Everyday I’m grateful for you and your life," a netizen said.

"This is so beautiful 🥹🤍People make mistakes ! The right thing is to admit it and seek to change," a viewer noted.

"Our sweet and kind Tabi talking abt this in front of fans is indeed a huge step... He's ready to come back and we're here to support him 🩷I'll never stop being grateful for his Thanos role because it brings him closure, and allows him to move on. I'm so proud of you Tabi 😭," another fan added.

BIGBANG's T.O.P previously broke his silence about his past controversy in a printed feature

Earlier in January this year, T.O.P spoke publicly for the first time in over a decade about his 2017 scandal. In an interview with The Korea Times, he shared his thoughts on his part in Squid Game season 2 and his past legal troubles.

"The offer to play Thanos was a daunting proposition. The character mirrored my past, reflecting aspects I'd rather keep hidden. The fear of being pigeonholed into one role made me hesitate. But destiny seemed to be pulling me in this direction," the artist said.

To prepare for the role, T.O.P studied how certain hard drugs affect users. He looked into behavior shifts, emotional symptoms, and physical signs. The Bad Boy star also noted that many people who rely on strong substances deal with anxiety and hyperactive traits.

Squid Game 2 marked T.O.P's return to acting after years of staying out of the spotlight. His last official press activity was for the 2014 movie Tazza: The Hidden Card.

