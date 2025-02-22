On Friday, February 21, 2025, the first episode of Undercover High School aired on MBC and TVING. The K-drama features Seo Kang-joon alongside Jin Ki-joo in the leading roles. It also marks Seo Kan-joon's comeback to dramas. He completed his mandatory military service on May 22, 2023. He was last seen in the 2022 series Grid.

Fans have been excited for the actor's return and shared their reactions on X after watching the first episode of Undercover High School. Many appreciated the actor's action sequences. They also pointed out that no one can guess that Seo Kang-joon is 31 years old as he perfectly fits into the high school student's disguise.

The viewers of Undercover High School shared their excitement after watching Seo Kang-joon in his comeback role:

"I'm already falling in love with this man like he's the main plot you know what i mean"

"HE IS FINALLY BACK!!! His character intro is already stealing stealing the drama!!!" said a fan on X.

"Too much hotness in the very first Ep," added another fan.

"The main plot of under cover high school," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they are happy to see Seo Kang-joon on screen again.

"He is so gorgeous and HOT. Seo Kangjoon, how I've missed seeing you on my screen," stated a fan.

"Welcome back actor #SeoKangJoon ! first episode is already so interesting and instantly got me hooked, can't wait for the upcoming episodes," added an X user.

"He looks so hot, I know I'm gonna love him so bad," said a netizen.

"Y'ALL SEO KANGJUN IS SOOOOOO BACK WE'RE SOOOOOO BACK," commeted another X user.

All you need to know about Seo Kang-joon's comeback K-drama series, Undercover High School

Undercover High School is a action-comedy spy K-drama series, starring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok. Directed by Choi Jung-in, the show revolves around the life of Jung Hae-seong (Seo Kang-joon), who is a renowned field agent in the National Intelligence Service. Hae-seong recieves a demotion following a commotion caused during his operation.

This leads him to a mission to locate the whereabouts of King Go-jong's gold bars that are reported to have gone missing. In order to uncover the details regarding the same, he goes undercover as a student at the Byeongmoon High School.

He then meets a homeroom teacher, Oh Soo Ah, played by Jin Ki-joo. She is a contractual Korean history teacher and is known for her upright nature and close relationships with her students.

Soon, Su-a develops a liking for Hae-seong as he reminds her of her first love from childhood. However, along with the feelings she felt back then, she is also hit with the harsh reminder of the heartbreak it brought.

The show contains a total of twelve episodes and the first episode premiered on February 21, 2025, on TVING. New episodes are expected to be rolled out every Friday and Saturday.

Watch the second episode of Undercover High School slated to release on February 22, 2025.

