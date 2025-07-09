“He took the RIIZE concept with him”- Fans emotional as Seunghan rolls out teasers for his official solo debut after controversial departure 

On Wednesday, July 9, SM Entertainment announced the debut solo date for the former RIIZE member, Seunghan. The idol is expected to roll out his first release as a solo artist called Waste No Time, under his new moniker, Xnghan & Xoul. Along with the debut date announcement, the agency also revealed the teaser images for the upcoming release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In these images, the idol was seen adorning long, layered black hair, and the pictures included both solo shots and group pictures with backup models. When these images landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but point out that the concept and his style for his solo career largely matched that of his former K-pop boy group, RIIZE.

For those who are unaware, Seunghan departed from RIIZE in October 2024 following the fallout of several controversies surrounding the idol. Therefore, fans were not only emotional about the idol's return to the industry after almost a year, but they were also overwhelmed to see much of his aesthetics resembling that of RIIZE. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"It's like he took the riize concept with him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"his concept is more riize than riize" said a fan on X

"Thought this was riize" added another fan

"he singlehandedly brings back riize pre-debut concept" commented a netizen

On the other hand, fans and netizens also expressed their support and excitement towards the idol's return to the industry as a soloist.

"He’s been through so much it doesn’t matter which fandom we belong to let’s come together and support him. It’s the least we can do and he truly deserves nothing but the best" stated a fan

Ad

"this time the world will treat you right" added an X user

"this feels bittersweet, seung han im rooting for youuuuu" said a netizen

"That face and that talent were NOT made to stay unknown!!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about the departure of Seunghan from RIIZE and his new debut as Xnghan & Xoul

In November 2023, SM Entertainment revealed that RIIZE's Seunghan will be going on an indefinite hiatus. This followed the many controversies that landed on the internet surrounding the idol, including alleged pictures and videos of him smoking, leaked selfies with his reported former girlfriend, and more.

Ad

Due to the negative criticism from K-netizens for the same, it was decided that the idol would be on hiatus. As the group continued to roll out comebacks for almost a year after the hiatus announcement, in October 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement expressing that Seunghan will be slowly returning to his activities with the group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this statement was soon followed after a few days by another statement that announced his departure. The statement expressed that due to the general reaction from K-netizens on the idol's return to the group, they had mutually decided that RIIZE and Seunghan part ways for the betterment of both the idol and the group.

Regardless, many fans endlessly fought through physical protests, boycotts, and online campaigns to bring back the idol into RIIZE as they felt it to be an unfair decision. However, Seunghan was soon announced to debut as a solo artist, and in June 2025, SM revealed that he would be promoting under a new English moniker called Xnghan & Xoul.

Ad

While Xnghan refers to the idol, Seunghan, Xoul alludes to the several collaborations that the idol will be taking part in at different times of his solo career. These collaborators can also come from various other fields, including music, such as performance, styling, art, and many more. Therefore, Xnghan & Xoul will be an artist brand that's primarily represented by Seunghan.

Following the announcement of his solo debut, fans and netizens have been emotional while also celebrating the idol's new venture and have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More