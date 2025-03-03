"He went through 7 stages of grief" — Fans hilariously react to BTS' RM's Goondori profile picture evolution as military discharge nears

On March 3, 2025, BTS' RM took to Instagram to post a screenshot of his recently changed Goondori profile picture. The Goondori app, a go-to for tracking military service, helps South Korean users count down the days until discharge.

Ad

The 30-year-old's current profile picture features Hello Kitty holding a cigar. Not only did the Bangtan boy change his picture, but he also changed his name—from Kim Namjoon to 6.10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kim Nam-joon was enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean military in December 2023. He will be discharged in June 2025. He continues to share updates on his enlistment.

For those unaware, this isn't the first time the South Korean rapper has changed his Goondori profile picture. RM has been keeping fans entertained with his evolving avatars.

Fans reacted to his Goondori profile evolution as his discharge nears, with one writing on X:

Ad

"He went through 7 stages of grief."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans couldn't stop joking about the recent update.

"He’s so funny, jk posting on his story is no longer enough," a fan remarked.

"JOONIE is JOONING with this pfp," a person noted.

"His choice of pfp is always hilarious," a viewer mentioned.

Others expressed their support with encouraging messages.

"Joonie we all are counting the days with you, hang in there, you will be out soon," a user said.

Ad

"His profile pic is too cuteee..!!!! Namjoon just hang in there we are almost reuniting..!!!," a netizen shared.

"Baby just hang in there for 99 days," another fan added.

BTS' RM wrote a letter to ARMY on Weverse as his discharge date nears

Expand Tweet

Ad

RM shared a message on Weverse on March 3, 2025, reflecting on his military service in Hwacheon, where it recently snowed 17 cm. The Wings singer noted the contrast in Korea's weather, with some parts of Jeonbuk experiencing temperatures over 20°C. He mentioned a junior building an igloo and described life as unpredictable.

The BTS leader discussed marking off days on his calendar, comparing it to "Robin Hood," and questioned whether he feels stranded. He shared that he has been reading The Art of Loving by Erich Fromm and reflected on the idea that love requires effort and practice, similar to art or skills.

Ad

The K-pop idol noted that society often views love as emotions and dramatic moments, whereas it involves commitment and decisions. He also questioned the meaning of love in the context of his music and the connection between artists and listeners.

With three months (18%) of his service remaining, RM stated that time feels slow but continues to move forward. The Ilsan native said he plans to use this period for self-reflection before returning.

Ad

Namjoon acknowledged the arrival of spring while still dealing with snow and mentioned looking forward to summer. Ending his message, he noted his intent to return and reconnect with fans while expressing excitement for the months ahead.

On March 2, RM shared an Instagram story marking a key milestone in his military service—100 days until discharge. The post featured a cartoon bear holding a sign with "D-100."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback