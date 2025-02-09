BLACKPINK's Lisa made waves with the release of her latest song Born Again, in collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. With the debut of Born Again, Lisa re-entered the Top 100 of Global Spotify's Daily Top Artists chart, attaining the #95 place. Lalisa’s Born Again belongs to her upcoming album Alter Ego.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa were delighted to witness the idol's latest feat. As a result, her admirers inundated the internet with their appreciation for Lisa. One user on X wrote:

“LISA is back in the Global Top 100 on Spotify at #95 with ‘Born Again’—proving once again that her star power is unstoppable! A solo comeback after so long, and she’s already making waves. Can’t wait to see how high she climbs!”

Many other reactions to Lalisa’s latest milestone were seen online. While some said Lisa’s solo journey is just getting stronger, others referred to her as the “queen of queens.”

“Lisa’s back in the Top 100! Her solo journey just keeps getting stronger.,” stated a fan.

“This is THE queen of queens,” stated an admirer.

“Without payola and without promotion, oh Lisa the queen you are !,” a fan wrote.

“Queen Lisa is back! Re-entering the Global Spotify Artist chart at #95! BLACKPINK's main dancer is slaying the game!,” commented an admirer.

Some said BLACKPINK's Lisa is the “most successful” idol, while others described her song Born Again as the “new female anthem.”

“The most successful kpop idol Lalisa Manoban,” wrote a fan.

“Wow that's wonderful. Happy for her,” commented another admirer.

“The new female anthem is here,” another fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released Born Again on February 7

Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and RAYE's Born Again music video made the biggest debut on YouTube on its first day in 2025. Within 15 hours of its release, the video had over 9.27 million views, setting a new record.

Born Again came out on February 7, 2025, by Lloud and RCA Records.

It has been filled in as the fourth single from the artist's solo first studio album Alter Ego. The track was followed by a music video starring British singer-songwriter RAYE and American rapper and vocalist Doja Cat.

Born Again also peaked at #6 on Global Spotify, with 6.26 million streams in around 24 hours.

Additionally, it opened at #32 on US Spotify, with 911k streams.

Additionally, Lisa, RAYE, and Doja Cat’s Born Again earned the biggest debut on Global Spotify in 2025. The K-pop idol returned to the Top 100 of Global Spotify's Daily Top Artists chart at position #95 subsequent to the arrival of Born Again.

At present, the music video for Born Again has surpassed 17 million views on YouTube, accompanied by 1.4 million likes.

In related developments, BLACKPINK's Lisa has ventured into acting with her role in HBO Max's The White Lotus season 3, scheduled to release on February 16, 2025.

