“His impact is insane” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin drives global sales surge for LANEIGE after FRED Jewelry and Gucci ambassadorships

BTS’ Jin, appointed as LANEIGE’s first male global ambassador in September 2024, contributed to the brand reaching its best-ever sales record. On February 16th, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Amorepacific’s global beauty brand attained its highest sales performance to date, setting a new milestone in the brand’s history.

LANEIGE experienced a 127% year-on-year sales boost, with record results during Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) event in the US. Fans took to social media to share their excitement over BTS' Jin's latest achievement.

"His impact is insane!" tweeted a fan on X.

Many fans congratulated the idol, praising his influence and impact.

"The WWH effect! Jin effect!" said a fan.

"Congratulations Jin! Your impact is immeasurable," added another fan.

"His power is immense," wrote a user.

Some fans also shared how they bought the brands' products because of the idol.

"Jin influenced me into buying laneige cream skin," commented a netizen.

"I'm a proud Laneige user because of Seokjinnie!" another fan said.

"With that face, who wouldn't want him as an ambassador?," a user commented.

LANEIGE saw increased sales alongside the global rise of K-pop and K-content. With Jin as its global ambassador, Amorepacific's sales in the Americas exceeded those in the Greater China region for the first time.

In China, the product with a mini photobook sold out instantly on T-Mall and Taobao, two major online shopping sites. In Japan, BTS' "Silver Voice's" promotion of LANEIGE’s Cream Skin Lotion doubled its sales and expanded brand awareness. This made it the #1 seller on Qoo10 – a top Japanese online marketplace.

In the US, Cream Skin Lotion was a bestseller on LANEIGE’s official website for seven days straight. It also sold out in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. In Korea, the product ranked #1 among all age groups (10s to 40s) for both men and women at Olive Young, the country’s top drugstore chain.

BTS' Jin's influence boosted FRED Jewelry and Gucci sales before leading LANEIGE’s surge

BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

BTS' Jin was previously named ambassador for FRED Jewelry and Gucci. In July 2024, the 32-year-old became FRED Jewelry’s first global brand ambassador. Following his appointment, demand increased for high-end pieces like the Force 10 Winch bracelet and Force 10 Iconic necklace, which sold out fast.

The website reportedly crashed due to the overwhelming traffic. The effect was similar for the Gucci announcement. Following Jin’s appointment as the brand’s ambassador, select items sold out in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. On August 8th, Gucci announced BTS’s member as its global ambassador.

It caused a surge in traffic on the brand's website, and "Gucci" topped Google trends in both the U.S. and worldwide. His Instagram post about the collaboration obtained over 4.1 million likes, breaking his previous records of likes.

When Harper’s BAZAAR posted photos of him wearing Gucci, the men’s Marina Chain necklace, priced at 2.16 million won, sold out fast in the U.S. and Japan. Other items like the G motif earring, viscose jersey sweatshirt, and black backpack also sold out quickly at Gucci’s Tokyo store.

Recently, BTS’ Jin’s album Happy became South Korea’s best-selling solo album of 2024, selling over 953,000 copies in its first week.

