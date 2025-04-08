“His strength & body control is no joke”- Fans in awe over BTS’ Jin’s hands-on pole climbing skills in Kian’s Bizarre B&B episode 

The South Korean Netflix show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, starring BTS Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun, premiered on April 8. The show revolves around a unique and unconventional bed and breakfast guesthouse maintained by the three cast members who serve young guests.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the unique points in Kian’s Bizarre B&B is the pole that is used to move between the different floors of the guesthouse. Therefore, when it was Jin's turn to use the pole, he effortlessly climbed up and down the pole. At one point, he also carried Kian, who weighed 80 kilograms, on his shoulders and climbed up the pole, amazing the viewers with his muscle and core strength.

Ad

People were also in awe of the idol's hands-on pole climbing skills. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"His strength & body control is no joke"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"i didn’t realize it was so difficult to climb down. seokj in made it look so easy" said a fan on X

"My handsome man really learned from his military" added another fan

"seokj in slided down the pole as if it was so easy. he is a pro in all kinds of sports" commented a netizen

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about the idol's skills and strength.

"everyone amazed at how seokj in goes down through the pole, my man is so cool" stated a fan

"he is even showing how to do a break in the pole he is so cool" added an X user

"Of course Jin can climb up a pole just like that." said a netizen

Ad

"potential firefighter or pole dancer we will never know" commented another X usser

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's recent solo activities

Following BTS' Jin's discharge from his mandatory military enlistment in June 2024, the K-pop idol immediately resumed his activities in the industry. On June 13, on the occasion of BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the idol held a Hug Event, inviting 1000 ARMYs who were chosen through a Weverse Raffle.

Ad

Following the same, he was also chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay, which took palce on June 14 in front of the Louvre Museum. In August 2024, the idol kickstarted his own reality variety show, RUN JIN, which is a spin-off of BTS' variety show program, RUN BTS.

Ad

A new episode of the show is expected to be released every Wednesday on BTS' Weverse account and BTS' official YouTube channel. In November 2024, the idol released his first studio album, Happy, which holds the track, Running Wild, as its lead single. The album has six tracks, and Jin is said to have participated in the writing, composition, and arrangement of four of the tracks.

On the other hand, the idol has also earned three solo brand endorsements. The idol was named the brand ambassdor for the luxury fashion brand, Gucci, the luxury jewellry brand, FRED, and the ramen brand, Jin Ramen. Therefore, with his latest appearance on Kian's Bizarre B&B, fans and netizens have been thrilled to see the pile up of content from the K-pop idol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More